Dart Foundation donation helps Harford Technical High School students prepare for careers in welding

Harford Community College Foundation Receives Funds for Weld Stations at Harford Technical High School

Tuesday, September 25, 2018, Kevin McDermott and Cynthia Ramsey, Dart Foundation representatives, presented a check for $52,230 to Harford Community College (HCC) President Dr. Dianna G. Phillips on behalf of the Harford Community College Foundation (HCCF) and Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS).

The funds will be used to equip and install three dual weld stations at Harford Technical High School. There are currently 11 weld stations at Harford Technical High School that provide training opportunities for 42 students in the HCPS welding program as well as 28 students enrolled in welding courses at HCC this year. There are a growing number of manufacturers in Harford County who have a need for employees certified as welders or knowledgeable in welding skills. Harford Technical High School students enrolled in the HCPS welding program as well as students enrolled in HCC’s Basic Machining Manufacturing certificate program will utilize the equipment to complete welding coursework and earn welding certification.

The new weld stations will accommodate additional students, expand classroom training, and replace equipment no longer utilized by the industry. Enhancing the training site at HCPS that is utilized by HCC will result in a well-trained workforce for our local manufacturers. Replacing outdated equipment allows students both at the College and high school to train on equipment that is currently being used in manufacturing and welding shops.

HCC’s Foundation is proud of the partnership between the College and Harford County Public Schools to provide the best trained workforce for our local employer base.

The Dart Foundation is a private family foundation established by Dart Container Corporation founder William A. Dart and his wife Claire T. Dart. The Foundation supports projects that enhance education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, and those that improve the quality of life in specific communities.