Ed Lengel to discuss his book “Never in Finer Company: The Men of the Great War’s Lost Battalion” Oct. 21 at the Bel Air Library

Military and presidential historian Ed Lengel is to discuss and sign his newly released book, “Never in Finer Company: The Men of the Great War’s Lost Battalion” at 2 p.m. Oct. 21. Here are the details provided:

Honoring the Great War’s Lost Battalion:

Historian Ed Lengel Discusses New Book about WWI

Lengel focuses on the October 1918 attack in the forbidding Argonne Forest, one of the most dramatic weeks in American military history

Bel Air, Md., September 17, 2018 — Harford County Public Library hosts Ed Lengel, a military and presidential historian, at a “Meet the Author” event on October 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. Lengel will discuss and sign his newly released book, “Never in Finer Company: The Men of the Great War’s Lost Battalion.”

“Never in Finer Company: The Men of the Great War’s Lost Battalion” chronicles the most dramatic week in American military history. In the first week of October 1918, just before the ending of World War I, 600 men charged into the forbidding Argonne Forest. Against all odds, they surged through enemy lines—alone. The book focuses on four men in the battalion, both on the battlefield and how they were haunted by the experience after the war.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase (cash or check) and signing at the October 21 event.

Lengel is the 2018 Colonial Williamsburg Revolutionary in Residence. He has also served as the chief historian of the White House Historical Association and was formerly editor-in-chief of the Papers of George Washington at the University of Virginia.

In addition to being the author of several books on George Washington and World War I, Lengel leads history and battlefield tours throughout Europe and the United States. He writes regularly for Military History Quarterly, American History and other periodicals, and has made television and radio appearances on The History Channel, Fox News, SiriusXM and National Public Radio. He also appears on the World War I Centennial Commission’s weekly podcast.

“We are so fortunate to have such an accomplished historian like Ed Lengel join us for a program about World War I at the Bel Air Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “With the centenary of the ending of World War I upon us, Dr. Lengel’s timely book about the brave soldiers in the Argonne Forest encourages us to reflect upon the heroic efforts made by the military during the Great War.”

