Harford County native, young adult author Tracy Banghart to visit Bel Air library Sept. 22

Harford County native and young adult author Tracy Banghart is scheduled to visit the Bel Air Library Sept. 22. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., September 4, 2018 — Harford County native and young adult author Tracy Banghart visits the Bel Air Library September 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. for a “Meet the Author” event to celebrate the release of her new book, “Grace and Fury.”

“Grace and Fury” is filled with secrets, court intrigue, romance and battles. Readers will enter the elaborate fantasy world created by Banghart, including a stunning palace and a volcanic prison island. Sisters Serena and Naomi will stop at nothing to defy antiquated customs to reunite. “Grace and Fury” is the first in a duology with the sequel releasing in summer 2019.

“Grace and Fury” will be available for purchase and signing at the September 22 “Meet the Author” event. The cost is $17.99 plus tax, and payment may be made by cash, check or credit card.

Banghart grew up in Norrisville and graduated from North Harford High School. In addition, she attended Harford Day School for elementary and middle school. Her parents are retired Harford County Public School teachers. Her mother taught chorus and guitar at North Harford High School and is currently the musical director of the Deer Creek Chorale. Her father taught English and journalism at C. Milton Wright High School.

Currently an Army wife and mom, Banghart holds a master’s degree in publishing. She resides in Kentucky with her husband, son and pets. She wrote “Grace and Fury” while living in Hawaii. She cites her childhood for her reading addiction, writing obsession and several serious book boyfriends.

“What an honor it is to feature one of Harford County’s own, writer Tracy Banghart, in a ‘Meet the Author’ event,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Tracy is a well-respected author of books for young adults, and her following is strong. Her new book is amazing, and those who attend the program won’t be disappointed.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.