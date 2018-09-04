



The Harford County government announced that Harford County Public Library branches will be available for use as cooling centers during the next few days of high temperatures. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Branches to Serve as “Cooling Centers” Sept. 4, 5 & 6; Heat Index Expected to Reach 105 Degrees

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 3, 2018) – With the heat index expected to reach 105 degrees over the next several days, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services, in cooperation with Harford County Public Library and the Harford County Health Department, will offer “cooling centers” at all library branches. The cooling centers will be open during normal library business hours from Tuesday, September 4 through Thursday, September 6, 2018.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, Harford libraries are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at all branches except for Darlington, which operates from 3 – 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

The branch locations of Harford County Public Library are as follows:

Aberdeen – 21 Franklin Street, Aberdeen, Maryland 21001

Abingdon – 2510 Tollgate Road Abingdon, Maryland 21009

Bel Air – 100 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland 21014

Darlington – 1134 Main Street, Darlington, Maryland 21034

Edgewood – 629 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, Maryland 21040

Fallston – 1461 Fallston Road, Fallston, Maryland 21047

Havre de Grace – 120 N. Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

Jarrettsville – 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville, Maryland 21084

Joppa – 655 Towne Center Drive, Joppa, Maryland 21085

Norrisville – 5310 Norrisville Road, White Hall, Maryland 21161

Whiteford – 2407 Whiteford Road, Whiteford, Maryland 21160

For updated information, please visit www.hcplonline.org or the Harford County Public Library Facebook page.

According to the Harford County Health Department, heat illness takes many forms, including heat fatigue, heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, heat exhaustion or the most serious, heat stroke. Heat stroke is an advanced form of heat stress that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and unable to control its temperature. A person with a body temperature above 104 degrees is likely suffering from heat stroke and may have symptoms of confusion, combativeness, strong rapid pulse, lack of sweating, dry flushed skin, faintness, staggering, possible delirium or coma. Individuals with any of these symptoms, especially older adults, should receive immediate medical attention.