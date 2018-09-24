Harford Day School students place in The Sons of the American Revolution contest

LOCAL STUDENTS WIN IN A NATIONAL SAR COMPETITION

Bel Air, MD, September 18, 2018— The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Colonel Aquila Hall Chapter is pleased to announce that two students from Harford Day School placed third in the National Brochure and Poster Contests. In the Poster Contest, Nandini Raju took third place overall. Ava

McCoy-Johnson won third place overall in the Brochure Competition. Both students previously won first place for their designs in both the local chapter competition and the Maryland State contest.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) sponsors several annual awards programs that allow students and educators to become more involved and engaged in the American Revolutionary period. These awards encourage civic responsibility and duty, creative and effective teaching practices for the classroom, and a deeper understanding of the complicated issues surrounding the war for American Independence.

The Harford County local chapter of SAR, the Colonel Aquila Hall Chapter, was first organized and chartered on September 10, 1920. It was the first SAR Chapter in the State of Maryland. The Chapter namesake, Colonel Aquila Hall (1727-1779), was High Sheriff of Baltimore County, served in the Maryland House of Burgesses, and was the Colonel of the Upper Battalion of Harford County during the Revolutionary War. He was Chairman of the Committee that wrote and signed the famous Bush Declaration in March 1775. Aquila Hall was one of the Lord Justices of Harford County and the most prominent and influential man of his time. His mansion, “Sophia’s Dairy,” built in 1768, still stands near Belcamp, Maryland. Col. Aquila Hall died in 1779.