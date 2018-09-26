Harford Plein Air Festival to be celebrated in Havre de Grace and Bel Air Sept. 28 and 29

The Harford Plein Air Festival comes to Havre de Grace and Bel Air this weekend. Here are the details provided:

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Nocture Paint Out Reception, Sept. 28

The Harford Plein Air Festival starts Sept. 28 with a Nocture Paint Out Reception 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. To register, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/nocturne-paint-out-reception/. Then head out to watch the juried artists paint from 7pm-11pm! Artists are coming to town as part of the Harford Plein Air Festival, an annual juried plein air painting competition and art sale in Harford County hosted by the Maryland Center for the Arts. Artists from all over the U.S. apply to be accepted into the festival, so they can paint to compete for prizes and sell their artwork in a gallery sale. Free and Open to the public but registration is requested.

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Collectors’ Preview party, Sept. 28

The Collectors’ Preview party is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The Harford Plein Air Collectors’ Preview Party is a great way to get your first dibs on the painting you want for your home! The paintings will be of the beautiful outdoor views of Harford County: farms, natural parks, harbor towns, city street views, rivers and inlets to the Chesapeake Bay, etc. Meet and talk with the juried artists (see the full list on www.mdcfa.org) while enjoying hors d’oeurvres and beverages. Michael Skalka, Conservation Director at National Gallery of Art, will judge paintings for awards in several categories. Tickets: $35 per person, and they count towards the purchase of a painting! Get your tickets in advance at www.mdcfa.org.

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Quick Draw Competition, Sept. 29

Artists of ALL AGES are invited to sign up to paint in the outdoor Quick Draw Competition, on Saturday, September 29, 2018, from 8am to 1pm for the chance to win awards and sell their artwork in an outdoor art sale. The Quick Draw Competition focuses on painting city street views in the Town of Bel Air. Pre-registration online is strongly encouraged. All artists must bring their own art supplies including a standing easel, paints, brushes, blank canvas, and frame for their canvas. Blank canvases must be stamped at the check-in table from 8am-9am on Office St to validate their participation. The painting period is from 9am-11pm in designated areas in downtown Bel Air, followed by awards judging and outdoor art sale on Office St. from 11am-1pm. Don’t miss this fun outdoor event for the whole famiily!