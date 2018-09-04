“House of Cards” production company donates furniture and props from its television show to Aberdeen ReStore

The “House of Cards” production company recently donated chairs, desks, cabinets, light fixtures and other props used by the company, which filmed the television series to the Aberdeen ReStore, where staff is busy preparing them for sale. Here are the details provided:

Aberdeen ReStore Receives “House of Cards” Donations

Production company donates furniture and props from its television show

ABERDEEN, MD (August 31, 2018) – The Aberdeen ReStore’s staff and volunteers have been busily unpacking several truckloads of furniture and props donated by the “House of Cards” production company. The donations have included chairs, desks, cabinets, light fixtures as well as smaller items.

“We’re so grateful for the donation,” said Cara Middendorf, Aberdeen ReStore Manager. “Every donation we receive, from private citizens, businesses or companies, supports homeownership opportunities in Harford and Cecil counties. All of the proceeds from our ReStore go back into helping low-income families live in affordable homes.”

The Aberdeen ReStore is part of Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. It’s a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price. The Aberdeen ReStore is open to the public Tuesdays (9 AM – 4 PM), Wednesdays to Fridays (10 AM to 6 PM, and Saturdays (9 AM – 4 PM) and is located at 1013 Beards Hill Road.

If you would like to donate to the Aberdeen ReStore, call 443-567-7698.