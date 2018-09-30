Nearly 17,000 participate in Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge

Bel Air High School, Fallston Middle School and Fountain Green Elementary School were the schools with the largest number of participants in Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!” Representatives from each school were recently presented with trophies recognizing their accomplishments. Here are the details provided:

Nearly 17,000 Participate in Summer Reading Challenge

More than 120,000 books read by Harford County children, teens during summer program

Belcamp, Md., September 22, 2018 — Nearly 17,000 children and teens participated in Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!” They read 120,485 books, 3,500 more than last year’s participants.

Three schools–Bel Air High School, Fallston Middle School and Fountain Green Elementary School–received recognition as the high school, middle school and elementary school with the most participants. The schools were honored with a trophy presentation at Harford County Public Library’s board of trustees meeting September 20.

The Summer Reading Challenge took place June 18 through August 25. Children from birth through high school participated.

“This year’s Summer Reading Challenge participants demonstrated how ‘Libraries Rock!’ every single day,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In addition to reading 3,500 more books than last year, children and young adults participated in numerous programs, many of which had a STREAM focus. We love adding reading and the arts to STEM. In addition, we are so thankful to our sponsors for helping us to make ‘Libraries Rock!'”

The Summer Reading Challenge was funded through the Harford County Public Library Foundation, community sponsors and Library Friends’ groups.

Read to Me tote bag sponsors (for children ages birth through Pre-K) were the Aberdeen IronBirds, APGFCU, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Darlington Friends of Harford County Public Library, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Day School and M&T Bank.

Elementary School tote bag sponsors were the Aberdeen IronBirds, Aberdeen Rotary Club, HAR-CO, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford Day School and Maryland 529.

Middle and High School tote bag sponsors were Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced Eye Care, Berardino Family Trust, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan and Wegmans.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.