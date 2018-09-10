One Maryland One Book featured author Tim Junkin to visit Abingdon Library Oct. 2

Tim Junkin, author of this year’s pick for the One Maryland One Book, is scheduled to visit the Abingdon Library Oct. 2. Junkin will discuss his book “Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence,” which is to be the book featured in 18 discussion programs at Harford County Library branches this fall. Here are the details provided:

Abingdon, Md., September 10, 2018 — Harford County Public Library will host Tim Junkin, the 2018 One Maryland One Book author of “Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence,” on October 2 at 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. This event is free and open to the public.

Copies of “Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence” will be available for purchase and signing the evening of the talk.

In addition, 18 book discussion programs will be held at libraries and other locations throughout Harford County from September 10 through October 25. For times and locations, visit hcplonline.org or pick up a copy of Headlines & Happenings at any Harford County Public Library.

One Maryland One Book is a program of Maryland Humanities and is presented in Harford County by Harford County Public Library and its partners Harford Community College and Harford County Department of Community Services.

In his book, Junkin, an attorney with 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer and advocate of civil rights, details the story of Kirk Bloodsworth, who was charged with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in 1984. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to die in Maryland’s gas chamber.

Maintaining his innocence, Bloodsworth read everything on criminal law available in the prison library and persuaded a new lawyer to petition for the then-innovative DNA testing.

After nine years in prison, Bloodsworth became the first death row inmate exonerated by DNA evidence. He was pardoned by the governor of Maryland in 1993 and has gone on to become a spokesman against capital punishment.

Author Junkin lives on the Wye River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. An award-winning writer and a teacher, he is also the author of “The Waterman” and “Good Counsel.”

Junkin graduated from the University of Maryland in 1973 and completed his law studies at Georgetown University Law Center in 1977. He has taught at American University, Georgetown University Law Center, Harvard University Law School and the Bethesda Writer’s Center.

“Hosting the author of this year’s One Maryland One Book is quite an honor for Harford County Public Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO. “If you lived in Maryland when Kirk Bloodsworth was exonerated, you will remember what a big news story it was. We are pleased to welcome author Tim Junkin as he describes Kirk Bloodsworth’s incredible account about an innocent man who faced the death penalty and was freed thanks to new technology at the time–DNA testing. It will be an incredible evening for our customers to hear how justice was served, and an innocent man was set free.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.