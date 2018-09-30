Opportunities to participate in the United Way of Central Maryland’s Day of Action Oct. 4 are still available at two Harford County locations

There are still opportunities to participate in the United Way of Central Maryland’s fifth annual Day of Action Oct. 4. Two Harford County organizations, The Y in Central Maryland and The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, are looking for volunteers to participate in this day of community service. Here’s how to get involved:

The Y in Central Maryland

The Ward Y in Abingdon – 101 Walter Ward Blvd. Abingdon, MD 21009

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Y in Central Maryland is dedicated to developing the full potential of every individual. Volunteers will help to reset family pavilion and picnic tables with fresh stain and paint.

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region

Restoration Farm 4325 Federal Hill Rd. Street, MD 21154

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region empowers people with differing abilities to live, work, and thrive in their community. Volunteers will work alongside individuals getting basic skills training with weeding and gardening.

Here are the full details provided about the United Way’s “Day of Action:”

United Way of Central Maryland Hosts Fifth Annual Day of Action on October 4

Local organizations and individuals encouraged to participate in more than 40 volunteer opportunities throughout central Maryland

Baltimore, MD (September 24, 2018) – United Way of Central Maryland will host more than 40 volunteer opportunities for its fifth annual Day of Action on Thursday, October 4. And there is still time for organizations and individuals to volunteer their time to help communities throughout central Maryland. We all love our neighborhoods. We love the hustle and bustle of the people walking their dogs, playing with their children and beautifying their spaces. We love the sense of community and respect. Whether you live in “the burbs” or in the city, neighborhoods provide a sense of belonging and comfort. But not all neighborhoods are without people who need a hot meal, or shelters and schools that need a little extra tender loving care.

“Day of Action provides the opportunity for people to not just talk about change, but to engage in activities that are making a real difference and improving people’s lives,” said Franklyn Baker, President and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “When we work together, we can make some big things happen for our neighborhoods and the people that reside in them. And that is never more apparent than on Day of Action. We hope individuals and company teams will join us in putting a little love back into the communities that need it most.”

On Thursday, October 4, volunteer teams from central Maryland businesses, government and other organizations will join together to help the region’s underserved populations through the nonprofit’s annual “Day of Action” events. “Day of Action” is an annual community service effort hosted by the local nonprofit focused on helping central Maryland residents with housing, health, education and employment.

With over 40 available opportunities to give back, this year’s Day of Action will be United Way’s and most impactful day yet. The projects will be taking place in areas United Way of Central Maryland serves: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, and Howard counties and Baltimore City. United Way of Central Maryland is looking for volunteers to specifically help at the following eight projects:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY:

Van Bokkelen Elementary School

1140 Reece Road Severn, MD 21144

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

BALTIMORE CITY:

St. Vincent de Paul – Sarah’s Hope Mount St.

1114 N. Mount St. Baltimore, MD 21217

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

CARROLL COUNTY:

Human Services Program

127 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Human Services Program

Family Shelter at 23 W. Green Street Westminster, MD

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

HARFORD COUNTY:

Harford Community Action Agency

1321B Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood, 21040

8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

HOWARD COUNTY:

Bridges to Housing Stability

Site A – Location TBD

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Bridges to Housing Stability

Site B – Location TBD

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

There is still room for volunteers at the other projects as well. For more information on each project, or to sign up for a specific project, please visit http://www.uwcm.org/main/volunteer/day-action/.