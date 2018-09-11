Registration now open for TwirlTasTix Baton and Releve Dance, classes begin Sept. 17

Registration is now open for TwirlTasTix Baton and Releve Dance. Classes for this baton twirling and dance group, which performs in area parades competes in national championships begin Sept. 17. Classes are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at First Presbyterian Church, 224 Main Street, Bel Air. This year they’ve added a toddler movement class called TotTasTix from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays featuring basic baton twirling and dance skills, and other manipulatives such as ribbon sticks, poms and more.

In person registration is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at First Presbyterian Church. Registration is also available by emailing Christine Zoll at twirltastixreleve@gmail.com, mailing her at 2011 Royal Fern Ct., Bel Air, MD 21015 or during class time.

For details, visit https://twirltastix.shutterfly.com/.