The Harford County government has announced that the portion of Tollgate Road between W. Ring Factory Road and Plumtree Road will close to through traffic starting Sept. 24 and continuing for four months. Here are the details provided:

Section of Tollgate Road in Bel Air to Close Four Months for Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (Sept. 17, 2018) – Tollgate Road between W. Ring Factory Road and Plumtree Road in Bel Air will close to through traffic for four months beginning on Monday, September 24 for culvert replacement and road reconstruction. Access within the work zone will be limited to emergency vehicles and residents; however, the road will be impassable at 1512 S. Tollgate Road, the site of the culvert removal and replacement.

Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on these roadways. Call 410-638-3217 ext. 2437 for more information.

For an online map of this and other county road closures, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.