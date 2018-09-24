The Liriodendron Mansion celebrates Bel Air’s sister city Narva, Estonia with an art exhibit, music, dance and movie screenings

The Liriodendron Mansion is celebrating Bel Air’s sister city Narva, Estonia with an art exhibit that continues through Nov. 4, a discussion of Estonia and Maryland’s evolving friendship Sept. 27, performances by The Pillerkaar Estonian Folk Dancers of Washington DC and The Baltimore Washington Estonian Singers on Sept. 30 and two documentary film screenings. “The Singing Revolution”, a film which explores the significance of music in Estonia’s identity and independence will be shown on Oct. 5 and “To Breathe As One”, which follows the California-based Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir as its members prepare to participate in the Estonian song festival, Laulupidu, will be shown Oct. 19.
Talk: Estonia and Maryland – An Evolving Friendship
From September 16 through November 4, the Liriodendron Foundation is hosting “Relationships” – the first ever international art exhibit to be held at the historic Liriodendron mansion. Featuring paintings, drawings, sculptures, and textiles from artists in Bel Air’s sister city, Narva, Estonia, along with a photo exhibit and silent film depicting life in Estonia in the early 1900s, the exhibit celebrates Maryland’s deep and rich history of cooperation with Estonia.
Estonia is a land of mystery – as famed for its ancient history and deep forests as it is for its cutting edge technology. Despite a legacy of foreign rule and decades behind the Iron Curtain, Estonia is now a leading force in economic freedom and civil liberties.
Dr. Stephanie Hallock, Coordinator for Global Education and Engagement at Harford Community College, and Tina Zimmerman, Professor of Nursing, as well as other members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee will share insights into Estonia’s unique culture and enduring heart. Come learn about this country of contradictions, including Maryland’s cultural and educational exchange with Estonia, featuring highlights of a recent trip by a team of three nurse educators and six Harford Community College nursing students to provide HIV education to over 625 high school students in Narva.
The talk is free, but reservations are required. To reserve your space, email bkupferman@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424.
This event is supported by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, MD, and by the Town of Bel Air.
Traditional Estonian Folk Dance and Music
On Sunday, September 30, The Pillerkaar Estonian Folk Dancers of Washington DC and The Baltimore Washington Estonian Singers (Baltimore Washington Eesti Segakoor), will delight you with an afternoon of traditional Estonian dance and choir music. Come experience the colorful costumes, lively dances, and moving music and discover why music and dance are so important to the Estonian people’s history and culture.
Tickets $10
For tickets or more information, email bkupferman@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424.
Estonia Film Screening: The Singing Revolution
During this time, the Liriodendron will screen two documentary films which explore the significance of music in Estonia’s identity and independence. Learn about the country’s history of occupation and how music played a central role in overthrowing Soviet rule. Q&A with members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee.
The first of these films – “The Singing Revolution” – is an inspiring account of how the Estonian people peacefully regained their freedom from decades of Soviet Occupation through song.
Most people don’t think about singing when they think about revolution. But song was the weapon of choice when Estonians sought to free themselves from decades of Soviet occupation.The Singing Revolution is an inspiring account of one nation’s dramatic rebirth. It is the story of humankind’s irrepressible drive for freedom and self-determination.
Q&A with members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee will follow the film.
Suggested donation $5 – Please contact info@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 for more information or to reserve your seat.
Estonian Film Screening: To Breathe As One
The second documentary film – “To Breathe As One” – follows the California-based Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir as its members prepare to participate in the Estonian song festival, Laulupidu, and discover the unique role the song festival has played in Estonian history and its independence.
The film will be hosted by Slava Konovalov, Direktor of the Narva Pähklimäe Gymnasium school and former Deputy Mayor of Narva, along with members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee. Q&A will follow the film
Suggested donation $5 – Please contact info@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 for more information or to reserve your seat.
