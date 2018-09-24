The Liriodendron Mansion celebrates Bel Air’s sister city Narva, Estonia with an art exhibit, music, dance and movie screenings

From September 16 through November 4, the Liriodendron Foundation is hosting “Relationships” – the first ever international art exhibit to be held at the historic Liriodendron mansion. Featuring paintings, drawings, sculptures, and textiles from artists in Bel Air’s sister city, Narva, Estonia, along with a photo exhibit and silent film depicting life in Estonia in the early 1900s, the exhibit celebrates Maryland’s deep and rich history of cooperation with Estonia.

Estonia is a land of mystery – as famed for its ancient history and deep forests as it is for its cutting edge technology. Despite a legacy of foreign rule and decades behind the Iron Curtain, Estonia is now a leading force in economic freedom and civil liberties.

Dr. Stephanie Hallock, Coordinator for Global Education and Engagement at Harford Community College, and Tina Zimmerman, Professor of Nursing, as well as other members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee will share insights into Estonia’s unique culture and enduring heart. Come learn about this country of contradictions, including Maryland’s cultural and educational exchange with Estonia, featuring highlights of a recent trip by a team of three nurse educators and six Harford Community College nursing students to provide HIV education to over 625 high school students in Narva.

The talk is free, but reservations are required. To reserve your space, email bkupferman@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424.

This event is supported by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, MD, and by the Town of Bel Air.