Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 14-16)

Friday, Sept. 14

Bel Air Lunchtime Concert Series, Sept. 14

The Bel Air Lunchtime Concert Series continues with a noon concert Sept. 14 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Enjoy your lunch break and listen to local musicians perform. Sponsored by the Town of Bel Air and Harford County Cultural Arts Board through the Maryland State Arts Council. Please don’t park on private property. Public Parking is available on Main Street and in municipal parking lots and the parking garage. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/320299448798909/

“Chess- The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Sept. 14-16

Tidewater Players present “Chess-The Musical” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Sept. 14-16. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are $16. The show is based on the cold war era world chess championships of the 80s between reigning Russian champion Boris Spassky and upcoming American bad boy Bobby Fisher. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-chess-the-musical/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 14

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 14

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Susquehanna River Running Festival, Sept. 15

The inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival is September 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville. Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Rely and a 5K race. The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace. The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics. To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.

Sunflower Fever at the Bel Air Armory, Sept. 15

Join us at the Bel Air Armory for some multi-vendor fall shopping 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Your favorites home crafts and great local businesses will all be there. FREE HAND MASSAGES, FACE PAINTING for the KIDS and a Food Truck. We have fantastic swag bags prepped and ready for the first 30 people so don’t be late. Get your holiday shopping started all in one place. The Bel Air Armory is at 37 N. Main St. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/476928859422090/

Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 15

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 15

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Sept. 16

53rd annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts, Sept. 16

The 53rd annual Bel Air Festival for the Arts is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at Shamrock Park, 39 N. Hickory Ave. The festival will feature more than 300 artists, photographers, and craftsmen exhibiting and selling their hand made work. There will be continuous live entertainment on the bandshell stage, as well as roving entertainment. A wide array of food will be available. Free shuttle bus from the MVA parking lot on Rt. 24. Admission is FREE! This is a rain or shine event! For details, visit http://www.belairfestival.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/274927079971121/

