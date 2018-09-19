Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 21-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s performance of “The Addams Family” at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday, the Badges & Ladders Softball Game at Ripken Stadium on Saturday and Tudor Hall tours and a special talk on Junius Brutus Booth Sr., father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 21

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 21

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 21

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Badges & Ladders Softball Game at Ripken Stadium, Sept. 22

The Aberdeen IronBirds are partnering with Harford County’s Police and Fire Departments to host the first ever Badges & Ladders Softball Game on 4 p.m. September 22 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the inaugural matchup will benefit Special Olympics Maryland and the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce. For details visit https://tinyurl.com/yca9oobh.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 22

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 22

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Sept. 23

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 23

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Sept. 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Junius Brutus Booth & Tudor Hall, Sept. 23

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Junius Brutus Booth Sr, father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2:00 pm Sept. 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Sunday Afternoon Concert Featuring Washington’s Camerata – Early Music Ensemble at Harford Community College, Sept. 23

Sunday Afternoon Concert Featuring Washington’s Camerata – Early Music Ensemble 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall Lounge.Washington’s Camerata, established in 2009, is a period instrument ensemble dedicated to the music of the 17th and 18th centuries. Founding flutists Kelly Kazik and Sarah McIver achieve innovative programming through the ensemble’s unique instrumentation to bring charming and rarely heard music back to life. Kelly and Sarah play on modern copies of baroque flute (tranverse flute) and recorder, all tuned at A415. Also performing are Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord; Nicholas Currie, violin; and HCC music faculty Tim Anderson, cello. Repertoire will include Chamber Concerto in A minor, RV. 108 Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741); Sonata in E-flat Major, no. 348 Johann Joachim Quantz (1697-1773); Quartetto in C Major, op. 18 Johann Christian Bach (1735-1782); and Concerto Comique in B-flat Major, op. 8 no. 1 Michel Corrette (1707-1795). LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Sept. 26