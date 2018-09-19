Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 21-23)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s performance of “The Addams Family” at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday, the Badges & Ladders Softball Game at Ripken Stadium on Saturday and Tudor Hall tours and a special talk on Junius Brutus Booth Sr., father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family on Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 21
Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30
Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 21-23 and Sept. 28-30 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 21
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 21
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, Sept. 22
Badges & Ladders Softball Game at Ripken Stadium, Sept. 22
The Aberdeen IronBirds are partnering with Harford County’s Police and Fire Departments to host the first ever Badges & Ladders Softball Game on 4 p.m. September 22 at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Proceeds from the inaugural matchup will benefit Special Olympics Maryland and the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce. For details visit https://tinyurl.com/yca9oobh.
Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 22
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 22
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, Sept. 23
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 23
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Sept. 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Junius Brutus Booth & Tudor Hall, Sept. 23
Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Junius Brutus Booth Sr, father of John Wilkes Booth and patriarch of the Booth family. Presented by Jim Garrett, Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2:00 pm Sept. 23 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Sunday Afternoon Concert Featuring Washington’s Camerata – Early Music Ensemble at Harford Community College, Sept. 23
Sunday Afternoon Concert Featuring Washington’s Camerata – Early Music Ensemble 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall Lounge.Washington’s Camerata, established in 2009, is a period instrument ensemble dedicated to the music of the 17th and 18th centuries. Founding flutists Kelly Kazik and Sarah McIver achieve innovative programming through the ensemble’s unique instrumentation to bring charming and rarely heard music back to life. Kelly and Sarah play on modern copies of baroque flute (tranverse flute) and recorder, all tuned at A415. Also performing are Bozena Jedrzejczak Brown, harpsichord; Nicholas Currie, violin; and HCC music faculty Tim Anderson, cello. Repertoire will include Chamber Concerto in A minor, RV. 108 Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741); Sonata in E-flat Major, no. 348 Johann Joachim Quantz (1697-1773); Quartetto in C Major, op. 18 Johann Christian Bach (1735-1782); and Concerto Comique in B-flat Major, op. 8 no. 1 Michel Corrette (1707-1795). LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Sept. 26
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Harford Business Network happy hour/fundraising event, Oct. 1
Harford Business Network is sponsoring a happy hour/fundraising event at Alecraft Brewery on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5-8pm. Tickets are only $5 and include a ½ price beer ticket and food from Vagabonds. There will be great prizes and raffles including a $500 Visa gift card raffle sponsored by Lee Tessier realty. All proceeds support Habitat Susquehanna. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1845661985540790/
Author Tim Junkin to visit Abingdon Library, Oct. 2
Harford County Public Library will host Tim Junkin, the 2018 One Maryland One Book author of “Bloodsworth: The True Story of the First Death Row Inmate Exonerated by DNA Evidence,” on October 2 at 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library. This event is free and open to the public.
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5
First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.
Scotty McCreery to perform at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 6
Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
“Harvest of Quilts”, Oct. 6 & 7
The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County presents its “Harvest of Quilts” show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road in Fallston. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for a two-day admission. Children ages 6 yo 11 are $4. For details, visit The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County http://fgqg.com/
HCPS College & Career Fair, Oct. 10
Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybq8cvro
Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser, Oct. 13
The Ben’s Wish Foundation is hosting its second annual Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Forest Hill Lanes, 1 Maurice Dr., Forest Hill. Cost is $125 per lane for six people. Rental shoes are included in the price. Email benswishfoundation@gmail.com To purchase a lane. Proceeds go to supplies to create care and bereavement packages for helping families in their greatest time of need. Ben’s Wish Foundation, Inc. was founded in memory of Benjamin Walker Denton who died at seven and a half months old. For details, visit http://www.benswishfoundation.com/index.html.
Ongoing . . .
“Closer” Exhibition at Harford Community College continues through Sept. 13
A new exhibit entitled “Closer” featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center’s Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
Pictures at an Exhibition continues through Oct. 28
Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit continues through Oct. 28. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/
