Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 27-30)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the fourth annual Harford Plein Air Festival on Friday and Saturday, the Harford County Wine Festival at Rockfield Manor also on Saturday, and an Estonian art exhibit and dance performance at The Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Talk: Estonia and Maryland – An Evolving Friendship, Sept. 27

The Liriodendron Mansion is hosting a talk: Estonia and Maryland – An Evolving Friendship from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 27. It accompanies the exhibit “Relationships” – the first ever international art exhibit to be held at the historic Liriodendron mansion which continues through Nov. 4. Featuring paintings, drawings, sculptures, and textiles from artists in Bel Air’s sister city, Narva, Estonia, along with a photo exhibit and silent film depicting life in Estonia in the early 1900s, the exhibit celebrates Maryland’s deep and rich history of cooperation with Estonia. Estonia is a land of mystery – as famed for its ancient history and deep forests as it is for its cutting edge technology. Despite a legacy of foreign rule and decades behind the Iron Curtain, Estonia is now a leading force in economic freedom and civil liberties. Dr. Stephanie Hallock, Coordinator for Global Education and Engagement at Harford Community College, and Tina Zimmerman, Professor of Nursing, as well as other members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee will share insights into Estonia’s unique culture and enduring heart. Come learn about this country of contradictions, including Maryland’s cultural and educational exchange with Estonia, featuring highlights of a recent trip by a team of three nurse educators and six Harford Community College nursing students to provide HIV education to over 625 high school students in Narva. The talk is free, but reservations are required. To reserve your space, email bkupferman@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424. This event is supported by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, MD, and by the Town of Bel Air. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W Gordon St, Bel Air, MD 21014, USA map

Friday, Sept. 28

Phoenix Festival Theater to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 28-30

Phoenix Festival Theater is to perform “The Addams Family” Sept. 28-30 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Nocture Paint Out Reception, Sept. 28

The Harford Plein Air Festival comes to Havre de Grace and Bel Air this weekend. It starts Sept. 28 with a Nocture Paint Out Reception 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. To register, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/nocturne-paint-out-reception/. Then head out to watch the juried artists paint from 7pm-11pm! Artists are coming to town as part of the Harford Plein Air Festival, an annual juried plein air painting competition and art sale in Harford County hosted by the Maryland Center for the Arts. Artists from all over the U.S. apply to be accepted into the festival, so they can paint to compete for prizes and sell their artwork in a gallery sale. Free and Open to the public but registration is requested.

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Collectors’ Preview party, Sept. 28

The Collectors’ Preview party is 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. The Harford Plein Air Collectors’ Preview Party is a great way to get your first dibs on the painting you want for your home! The paintings will be of the beautiful outdoor views of Harford County: farms, natural parks, harbor towns, city street views, rivers and inlets to the Chesapeake Bay, etc. Meet and talk with the juried artists (see the full list on www.mdcfa.org) while enjoying hors d’oeurvres and beverages. Michael Skalka, Conservation Director at National Gallery of Art, will judge paintings for awards in several categories. Tickets: $35 per person, and they count towards the purchase of a painting! Get your tickets in advance at www.mdcfa.org.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 28

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 28

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Harford County Wine Festival, Sept. 29 The Harford County Wine Festival takes place 1 PM – 6 PM Sept. 29 at Rockfield Manor, 501 Churchville Road, Bel Air. The festival brings hundreds of wines from around the world right to your palette in a fun, lively atmosphere. Our festival offers live music all day: The Klassix, Chasing Friday & Under the Covers. Talented vendors and exhibitors, amazing discounts on all featured wines, delicious food, an Oktoberfest beer garden, an exclusive VIP area and so much more! Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate. For details, visit https://www.harfordcountywinefestival.com

Harford Plein Air Festival’s Quick Draw Competition, Sept. 29 Artists of ALL AGES are invited to sign up to paint in the outdoor Quick Draw Competition, on Saturday, September 29, 2018, from 8am to 1pm for the chance to win awards and sell their artwork in an outdoor art sale. The Quick Draw Competition focuses on painting city street views in the Town of Bel Air. Pre-registration online is strongly encouraged. All artists must bring their own art supplies including a standing easel, paints, brushes, blank canvas, and frame for their canvas. Blank canvases must be stamped at the check-in table from 8am-9am on Office St to validate their participation. The painting period is from 9am-11pm in designated areas in downtown Bel Air, followed by awards judging and outdoor art sale on Office St. from 11am-1pm. Don’t miss this fun outdoor event for the whole famiily! For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/314691169076335/

Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 29

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 29

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Sept. 30

Traditional Estonian Folk Dance and Music at The Liriodendron Mansion, Sept. 30

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 The Pillerkaar Estonian Folk Dancers of Washington DC and The Baltimore Washington Estonian Singers (Baltimore Washington Eesti Segakoor), will delight you with an afternoon of traditional Estonian dance and choir music. Come experience the colorful costumes, lively dances, and moving music and discover why music and dance are so important to the Estonian people’s history and culture. Tickets $10. For tickets or more information, email bkupferman@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424. This event is supported by a grant from Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board, by a grant from Harford County, MD, and by the Town of Bel Air. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W Gordon St, Bel Air, MD 21014, USA map

Coming next . . .

Harford Business Network happy hour/fundraising event, Oct. 1

Harford Business Network is sponsoring a happy hour/fundraising event at Alecraft Brewery on Monday, October 1, 2018 from 5-8pm. Tickets are only $5 and include a ½ price beer ticket and food from Vagabonds. There will be great prizes and raffles including a $500 Visa gift card raffle sponsored by Lee Tessier realty. All proceeds support Habitat Susquehanna. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1845661985540790/

