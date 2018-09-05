Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Sept. 7-9)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays events in downtown Havre de Grace and Bel Air, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties’ “Big Buck True Trail Race” at Deer Creek Preserve on Saturday and The Belle Aire Market and tours of Tudor Hall in Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, Sept. 7

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Sept. 7

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. September 7. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

First Fridays in downtown Bel Air, Sept. 7

Bel Air’s First Friday event is 5 PM – 8 PM Sept. 7 at 121 S Main St, Bel Air. Harford County’s best block party, brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection, is back! The Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Whisky Train brought to you by Boyle Insurance Group, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki and

Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit Harford County Deputy Sheriffs Benevolent Fund. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, British Swim School – Northern Baltimore, Dr. David B. Mergerian, Thompson Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Harford County MD and ZIPS Dry Cleaners! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Be sure to check out our unique shops, boutiques, restaurants, and pubs while you’re downtown! Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Sept. 7

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Sept. 7

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Sept. 8

“Big Buck True Trail Race”, Sept. 8

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties is hosting the “Big Buck True Trail Race” at Deer Creek Preserve in Whitehall Sept. 8. Cost is $40 through Aug. 31 and $45 on the day of the race. To register, visit https://register.bluecheetahtiming.com/event/Big-Buck-True-Trail-5-Mile-Race

Pictures at an Exhibition reception and awards Sept. 8

Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit started Aug. 30 and continues through Oct. 28. The reception and awards will be held 1-4pm Sept. 8. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/

Bel Air Farmers Market, Sept. 8

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Sept. 8

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Sept. 9

Belle Aire Market, Sept. 9

The Belle Aire Market returns from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9. Stroll through the market to discover unique finds from a variety of vendors, then make your way down Main and Bond Streets to explore all of #downtownbelair‘s shops and restaurants! Learn more at https://belairmaryland.org/belle-aire-market/.

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Sept. 9

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Sept. 9 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Shakespearean Daughter: The Life of Edwina Booth Grossman, Sept. 9

Come to Tudor Hall for a special talk on Edwina Booth Grossman, only child of Edwin Booth (older brother of John Wilkes Booth). In her speech, Kate Ramirez will discuss the events that shaped Edwina’s life and how her life mirrored the Shakespearean characters her father enacted on stage. Kate is a 19th century speaker and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination. She also speaks about the events of 1865 through her work at the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum and Historic Port Tobacco Village. Talk starts at 2:00 pm Sept. 9 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Wood and watercolor art show at The Liriodendron Museum, ends Sept 9

The Liriodendron Museum’s wood and watercolor art show featuring the work of woodturner Tom Jones and the watercolor portraits of Germaine Hughes continues through Sept. 9. Exhibit hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Admission is free. The Art Gallery at the Liriodendron is at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events.htm.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Sept. 12

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.

Susquehanna River Running Festival, Sept. 15

The inaugural Susquehanna River Running Festival is September 15 in Havre de Grace and Perryville. Founded and organized by the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, the Susquehanna River Running Festival includes a Half Marathon, Half Marathon Rely and a 5K race. The Half Marathon covers a scenic route through the City of Havre de Grace, over the Hatem Bridge, through Town of Perryville, around Perry Point and back to Havre de Grace. The Half Marathon Relay features a two-person team, with the first relay leg 6.1 miles and the second 7 miles. The 5K race takes place within the historic City of Havre de Grace. The running festival raises funds for the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating high school student athletes who excel in both athletics and academics. To sign up for the Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay or 5K, visit www.susquehannarunfest.org.

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

Scotty McCreery to perform at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 6

Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

“Harvest of Quilts”, Oct. 6 & 7

The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County presents its “Harvest of Quilts” show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road in Fallston. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for a two-day admission. Children ages 6 yo 11 are $4. For details, visit The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County http://fgqg.com/

HCPS College & Career Fair, Oct. 10

Students and their parents are invited to attend the annual HCPS College & Career Fair on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ybq8cvro

A new exhibit entitled "Closer" featuring large scale figurative drawings and paintings using imagery derived from observation and composite sources by artist Melanie Johnson will be on display in the Student Center's Chesapeake Gallery at Harford Community College. The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Harford Community College is at 701 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

For events at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/