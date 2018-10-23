BADC Parents’ Association to host 4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo Nov. 3

The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $20 each on-line or $25 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama