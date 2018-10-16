Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University Dec. 8 & 9

Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. Here are the details provided:

Ballet Chesapeake Presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University

Holiday classic to feature largest cast of Maryland dancers in company’s history

BEL AIR, Md. (October 16, 2018) – Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its upcoming performances of “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre (7900 Stephens Ave.) on Saturday, December 8 at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 9 at 1:00 p.m. The performances feature more than 60 dancers from local studios, providing everyone who auditioned a chance to participate in the magical production – the largest cast in Ballet Chesapeake’s 17 years of performing “The Nutcracker.”

“The Nutcracker” ballet is a classic holiday performance dating back to an original Russian premiere in 1892, with a breathtaking score by world-renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Ballet Chesapeake’s 2018 production, complete with grand-scale backdrops and new, fanciful costumes is sure to delight guests of all ages.

This year’s Clara will be played by eleven-year-old Rory Geissler of Joppa and will be accompanied by her Nutcracker Prince, twelve-year-old Kiegan Kepner of Fallston. Geissler and Kepner have been performing together since the age of three.

For only the second time in the company’s history, this year’s performance will include the Dew Drop Fairy, a coveted role leading the flower corps in Tchaikovsky’s incredibly famous piece, “The Walz of the Flowers.” Emily Loane, a 16-year-old from Bel Air, will dance the role.

“We are very excited to feature Dew Drop this year,” says Ballet Chesapeake’s artistic director and Towson Alumni, Barclay Gibbs. “This piece of choreography is very technically challenging, and Emily is a strong dancer – look for her impressive performance at the end of the second act!”

The performance offers the opportunity for attendees to give back to their community by bringing unwrapped gifts to support Toys for Tots. Ballet Chesapeake will have donation boxes positioned near the front of the stage and at various other locations throughout the venue for attendees to donate a gift for children in need.

Tickets went on sale October 15, 2018 and can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. New this year, Ballet Chesapeake has partnered with Girl Scouts and invites all Maryland troops to attend Saturday’s matinee (1 p.m.) performance at the discounted rate of $15.00 per person. Girl Scouts in attendance will also be provided a backstage tour and can meet this year’s dancers.

Ballet Chesapeake is supported in part by state arts funding through a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and seeks financial backing for the valuable art of ballet through memberships, grants and personal and corporate donations.