Community Foundation of Harford County

Elects Board Officers and Members

Bel Air, Md., October 15, 2018 — Community Foundation of Harford County has elected board officers and several new board members.

Jayne Klein, a registered dietitian with Klein’s ShopRite, was re-elected president of the board. Also re-elected were Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, as vice president; and Carolyn Pizzuto, strategic planning professional, secretary. Michael F. Allen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Harford Bank, was elected treasurer.

Elected to the board were Jesse Bane, town administrator, Town of Bel Air; Joseph S. Boddiford, III, financial advisor, Morgan Stanley; M. Scott Elliott, vice president, Harford Bank; Mary-Dulany James, of counsel, Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A.; and Deborah M. Turner, president, DMT Investments, LLC.

Re-elected to the board were Edward A. Kouneski, financial executive, and Patrick A. Pollard, senior vice president, Wealth Management, Pollard Group, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc.

Community Foundation of Harford County board members promote and increase charitable giving by building and managing endowments and gifts to meet the present and emerging needs of Harford County and its nonprofit community.

“My colleagues and I on the board are committed to the future of Harford County. We work every day to help donors create the legacy they want for the community they love,” said Klein, the foundation’s president. “We give donors choices to make giving simple and easy to maximize the charitable impact. Every gift makes a difference in the community.”

Founded in 2007, Community Foundation of Harford County is Harford County’s local resource for informed philanthropy. It has been accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board, the nation’s highest honor for philanthropic excellence. As one of 15 community foundations in Maryland and nearly 1,000 across the country, Community Foundation of Harford County provides individuals, families and businesses an easy, meaningful and personal way to give back to the community. For more information, visit cfharfordcounty.org.