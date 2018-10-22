Cookbook author Kerry Dunnington to discuss cooking local and supporting farmers at Harford Community College Oct. 27

Cookbook author Kerry Dunnington is to speak at Harford Community College Oct. 27 on how to “cook local” and create family food traditions. Here are the details provided:

Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food with Kerry Dunnington

Nationally-recognized cookbook author Kerry Dunnington is coming to Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, Room 132 on Saturday, October 27 at 3 PM. At the event, Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food with Kerry Dunnington, participants will learn how to “cook local” and have the opportunity to taste a delicious recipe from Kerry’s latest cookbook, The Seasonal Kitchen. Kerry will also be signing copies of the cookbook.

Her farm-to-table cookbooks, The Seasonal Kitchen, This Book Cooks, and Tasting the Seasons, cover a vast culinary terrain: the importance of following food seasons and supporting local farmers and the environment through food choices, and the value of implementing family food traditions. In addition to writing cookbooks, for more than three decades Kerry’s food columns and food-related articles have appeared in a variety of magazines and newspapers.

Kerry, who has a wide following on social media, has shared her recipes and innovative ideas at Williams-Sonoma, Whole Foods Market, open-air farmers’ markets, book festivals, and other local food locales.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in conjunction with Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food (Scholar-in-Residence Project).