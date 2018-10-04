HCC Actors Guild presents “6 Characters in Search of an Author” Nov. 2-11

The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Here are the details provided:

HCC Actors Guild in 6 Characters in Search of an Author

The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy.

Pirandello’s masterpiece, a study in illusion and reality, follows a group of characters who try to fashion their life stories into acceptable drama, after first disrupting a rehearsal of another Pirandello play, Mixing it Up. When the theatre’s manager replies that he has no time for madness, he is admonished that he must know life is full of absurdities that do not need to appear plausible since they are true. To reverse this process is the madness of acting, and the essence of this seminal work of early formalist absurdity; that is, “to create credible situations, in order that they may appear true.”

Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

The show is presented by Special Arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.