Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular to end after this year’s race, raised more than $200,000 for student scholarships over 10 years

The Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular drew 450 runners and walkers for its Oct. 27 race that has raised $200,000 for book scholarships for Harford Community College students during the past 10 years. After the race, Russell Hurd, who co-founded the race in memory of his daughter who was killed by a distracted driver, announced the race would not continue after this year. Here are the details provided:

Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular Raises More Than $200,000 for Student Scholarships Over 10 Years

Bel Air, Md., October 27, 2018 — During its 10 years as one of Harford County’s best loved 5K races, the Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular has raised $200,000 for book scholarships for Harford Community College students. When the proceeds from this year’s race are distributed, 1,000 scholarships will have been awarded.

Four hundred fifty runners and walkers registered for this year’s 5K Spooktacular, presented by Kent Schwab Allstate Agency, on October 27 at Harford Community College.

Jennifer Ecker was the top overall finisher and top female runner, completing the 5K in 18:19. The top male runner was Bryce Knoll, who finished the race in 19:01.

The race honored the memory of Heather L. Hurd, a history major at Harford Community College from 1998 to 2003, who was killed in 2008 by a distracted driver who was texting.

After the race, Russell Hurd, Heather’s father and co-founder of the race, announced that this year marks the end of the 5K Spooktacular.

“Ten years ago I would not have dreamed that this race, established in memory of our beloved Heather to bring greater awareness to the dangers of distracted driving, would be as successful as it has been. So many people in the community have embraced us, uplifted us and touched our lives,” said Russell Hurd. “We are so grateful to the community who have supported the work we do. While the race is at its conclusion, our work to end the epidemic of distracted driving continues. My thanks to everyone for their support. What golden friends my family and I have made over the past 10 years.”

In addition, the book scholarship will be endowed and will continue to provide scholarships to Harford Community College students in perpetuity.

Kim Hurd, Heather’s mother, was the official race starter. Pre-race remarks were provided by Harford County Director of Administration Billy Boniface on behalf of County Executive Barry Glassman. Amanda Peacock, Miss Northern Lakes 2019, whose platform is distracted driving awareness, sang the National Anthem before the race. She also performed her version of “All About that Base,” called “All About that Safe,” highlighting the dangers of distracted driving, and “The Journey” in a program after the race.

In addition to the 5K, a children’s area featured crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more. Participants met costumed characters, including Batman, Belle, Ariel, Ferrous and Screech.

The Presenting Sponsor was Kent Schwab Allstate Agency. Silver Sponsors were AAA Mid-Atlantic, Bel Air Athletic Club, Cowan Systems, LLC, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Harford Health Services, Inc. and Law Office of Jason Turchin. The Photo Sponsor was Bel Air Honda and Heritage Mazda. The Mile Marker Sponsor was Classic Body & Fender. The Finish Line Sponsor was Len the Plumber. Bronze Sponsors included B. Michael & Sons, C&S Wholesale Grocers, EndDD.org/Casey Feldman Foundation, Harford County Government, Hart to Heart Transportation, In Loving Memory of Kari Ann Burnett, JC Penney, Omega Gamma Delta-Delta Delta Chapter, Tampa, Fla., Perluke Consulting Associates, Streett Hopkins Real Estate and Tessier Enterprises, LLC. Additional sponsors may be found at www.harford.edu/heather.

Donations are still being accepted at harford.edu/heather.