Patient First is offering free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy Oct. 26-Nov. 3

Patient First is offering free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy starting Oct. 26 at its area locations. There is a Patient First at 560 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air and another at 995 Hospitality Way in Aberdeen. For a complete list of locations, visit https://www.patientfirst.com/locations. Here are the details provided:

PATIENT FIRST CENTERS OFFER FREE HALLOWEEN

CANDY X-RAYS

Screenings offered October 26th – November 3rd

Patient First wants everyone to enjoy the frightful fun this Halloween by offering free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy. Bags of candy may be brought into any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 26th through November 3rd.

An adult should always inspect the candy before allowing a child to enjoy the sweet rewards of their trick-or-treating. This free X-ray offer is an additional precaution parents may consider. It will help provide parents peace of mind about the treats their children receive by possibly detecting objects like, glass, metal or plastic. Parents still need to provide supervision since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.

Here are five reminders to help insure your “Trick-or-Treaters” have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them. Younger children should go with adults. If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening. Set a time for everyone to be home. Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

As an additional safety measure, Patient First will provide free safety blinkers at each of our medical centers during the month of October (one per person, while supplies last). The blinking light may be attached to a child’s Halloween costume and can help increase visibility. Stop by any of our medical centers and inquire at the front desk or ask your nurse if you are visiting us for medical care.

Patient First is committed to the health and well-being of all children.