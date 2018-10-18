Patterson Mill baseball field gets new elevated bleacher thanks to Greater Bel Air Community Foundation grant

The Patterson Mill baseball field received an elevated bleacher to make it easier for spectators to watch games thanks to a $14,000 grant from the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. Here are the details provided:

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation Provides Funding for Patterson Mill Bleacher

New, elevated bleacher will be used by the schools and community

Bel Air, Md., October 11, 2018 — Greater Bel Air Community Foundation provided a $14,000 grant to the Patterson Mill Athletic Boosters, Inc., to provide an elevated bleacher for the Patterson Mill baseball field to make it spectator friendly.

Specifically, the grant was used toward the installation of a 10-row, 33-foot long aluminum elevated angle frame bleacher and handrail for the 90-foot diamond baseball field at Patterson Mill Middle/High School. Also part of the project was the addition of a concrete pad to which the bleachers will be secured.

The new bleacher project improves the pathway to the viewing area and provides a new area for visitors using wheelchairs to view the game from the bleacher.

Improvements to the bleacher makes the facility more usable for games and larger groups. Patterson Mill High School will benefit from the new elevated bleacher as well as the Emmorton and Bel Air Recreation Councils who also use the field. In addition, the field is open and available year-round for community recreation.

“The new bleacher at Patterson Mill is a great addition to the baseball field and for the community,” said Bill Cox, president of the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. “The focus of the foundation is on capital projects that improve public and nonprofit facilities in Bel Air and the surrounding community. We are pleased to assist with funding on a project that will impact many young people and families in our community.”

Greater Bel Air Community Foundation was founded in 1998 and supports capital projects that improve Bel Air and the surrounding community. Since its founding, Greater Bel Air Community Foundation has awarded more than $800,000 in grants benefiting Harford County Public Schools, Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Historical Society of Harford County, The John Carroll School, Cedar Lane Sports Foundation, Bel Air Library, Annie’s Foundation, Rockfield Foundation, SARC, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna and more. For more information, visit gbacf.org.