PAWS for People offers training for pet owners interested in pet therapy

PAWS for People is training pet owners to be part of pet therapy teams starting Oct. 8. Here are the details provided:

PAWS for People will hold training sessions for potential pet therapy teams during October. Orientation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Training is at the same time on Oct. 22. Attendance at both sessions is required. The training is held at Harford County Child Advocacy Center, 23 N. Main St., Bel Air. Who should attend? Anyone with a gentle, people-friendly pet who is interested in volunteering time to work with children and adults with varying needs. PAWS for People provides therapeutic visits to individuals who will benefit from interaction with a well-trained loving pet. Therapy teams consist of one volunteer and one pet who have both completed rigorous training and testing. Visitation sites range from nursing homes and hospitals to schools and libraries, with a wide variety of programs including eldercare, psychiatric support, developmental disabilities, literacy skills development and many more. Pre-registration required: Online: www.pawsforpeople.org or call 302-351-5622 for more information.