Stayin’ Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees comes to the Amoss Center Nov. 3

A Bee Gees tribute band is to perform at the Amoss Center Nov. 3. Here are at the details provided:

Stayin’ Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees is Coming to Bel Air

Get your tickets now to see Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees on Saturday, November 3, at 3 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.

Encompassing more than five decades of legendary music and the distinctive vocal sound of the Bee Gees at their very best, Stayin Alive offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the music that ensured the Bee Gees’ place as one of the most loved bands of all times. This talented tribute band performs all the classic hits live including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and many more. It’s an evening of music that will have you dancin’ in the aisles! Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.