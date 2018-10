The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are sponsoring a fundraiser for the Welcome One Emergency Shelter on Sunday, November 25th at 3 pm at St. Mark’s Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston. The Canterbury Ringers, an accomplished handbell ensemble will be playing traditional and secular Christmas music. Cost is $10. Children under 12 are FREE. Tickets are the door or in advance at 443-910-1037. For more information about the, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians visit www.marylandlaoh.org.