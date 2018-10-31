Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 2-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the 10th Annual Hope in Handbags Silent Purse Auction at the Bel Air Armory Friday and Saturday, tribute band Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees performs Saturday at the Amoss Center in Bel Air and tours of historic Tudor Hall in Bel Air are on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 2

Hope in Handbags Silent Purse Auction, Nov. 2 & 3

The 10th Annual Hope in Handbags Silent Purse Auction & Retail Sale sponsored by Saxon’s will be held at the Bel Air Armory on Friday, November 2 from 6:00pm-8:30pm and Saturday, November 3 from 10am-3pm. This event features dozens of stuffed bags available for auction and dozens more (including designer bags) for retail sale. All proceeds from this event go to providing services for families with children in Harford County. Join us for a two-day event of unique vendors, silent auctions, and of course purse shopping, all for a great cause! For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/342579976314541/

HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author, Nov. 2-11

The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy. Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 2

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 3

Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees at the Amoss Center, Nov. 3

Get your tickets now to see Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees on Saturday, November 3, at 3 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 3

The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $20 each on-line or $25 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama

Bel Air Farmers Market, Nov. 3

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 3

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Nov. 4

Tudor Hall tours, Nov. 4

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth, on Sunday, November 4‬. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Coming next . . .

The Canterbury Ringers perform at St. Mark’s Church, Nov. 25 The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are sponsoring a fundraiser for the Welcome One Emergency Shelter on Sunday, November 25th at 3 pm at St. Mark’s Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston. The Canterbury Ringers, an accomplished handbell ensemble will be playing traditional and secular Christmas music. Cost is $10. Children under 12 are FREE. Tickets are the door or in advance at 443-910-1037. For more information about the, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians visit www.marylandlaoh.org. Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/ Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9 Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door.