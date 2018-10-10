Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 12-14)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College featuring vibraphonist Steve Hobbs on Friday, a performance by The Capitol Steps at the Amoss Center on Saturday and The Belle Aire Market returns to downtown Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 12

An Evening of Jazz, Oct. 12

Vibraphonist Steve Hobbs performs “An Evening of Jazz” 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. Tickets are $1-$15 and HCC students are free with ID. For details, visit LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 12

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 12

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser, Oct. 13

The Ben’s Wish Foundation is hosting its second annual Family Fun Bowling Fundraiser 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Forest Hill Lanes, 1 Maurice Dr., Forest Hill. Cost is $125 per lane for six people. Rental shoes are included in the price. Email benswishfoundation@gmail.com To purchase a lane. Proceeds go to supplies to create care and bereavement packages for helping families in their greatest time of need. Ben’s Wish Foundation, Inc. was founded in memory of Benjamin Walker Denton who died at seven and a half months old. For details, visit http://www.benswishfoundation.com/index.html.

The Capitol Steps perform at Amoss Center, Oct. 13

The Capitol Steps will perform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Amoss Center. After more than 35 years and at least that many albums, The Capitol Steps are a Washington D.C. institution. They tour widely and have appeared on The Today Show, Nightline, Entertainment Tonight, and numerous NPR specials. With these equal opportunity satirists poking fun at all side of the issues, an evening with The Capitol Steps may be the only thing sure to earn bipartisan support. What more would you expect from the group that puts the “MOCK” in Democracy?! Tickets are $20-$30. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 13

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 13

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 14

The Belle Aire Market, Oct. 14

The Belle Aire Market returns to Downtown Bel Air 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The market is a seasonal open air market featuring antiques and finely crafted artisan items. With the original spelling of our dear town, The Belle Aire Market evokes feelings of a Parisian bazaar right here in Downtown Bel Air. Some of the treasures you will find will include, antique/vintage: housewares, furniture, industrial materials, linens, clothing, jewelry, and home décor; handmade: artwork, jewelry, clothing, outerwear, stationary, bath products, decorations, candles, lawn art, baby clothes, and much more. Music for The Belle Aire Market is brought to you by Music Land Store! We encourage our visitors to experience The Belle Aire Market and then continue down Main & Bond Streets to explore the shops, boutiques and restaurants that Downtown Bel Air has to offer. Pets are welcome! Thank you to our sponsors, M&T Bank, Cat Sense Feline Hospital and Boarding, Inc and Harford Artists Association!

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Oct. 17

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829. “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at Harford Community College Oct. 18 & 19 and Oct. 20 & 21

“Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” comes to Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater Oct. 18 and 19 and Oct. 20 and 21. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 and noon and 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Harriet is off on an all new adventure to find the perfect Halloween costume. For over 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriett as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Join us for an all new adventure as Harriett visits the local museum and meets up with some wacky professors, cavemen, Egyptian mummies and more. Wear your Halloween costume and join her . . . if you dare! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. Estonian Film Screening: To Breathe As One, Oct. 19

8th Annual Comic Con at Bel Air Library, Oct. 20 Harford County Public Library’s 8th Annual Comic Con, a celebration of all things nerdy, will be held October 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue. All Comic Con activities are free of charge. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8juzejv Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 20 The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event 10 am-12 pm Oct. 20. The event is free and open to anyone. There will be games and candy given away to the trick or treaters. Aberdeen ReStore is at 1013 Beards Hill Rd. Ste. 300. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/286727832147122/ Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church, Oct. 24 Join us 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 24th, for a Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be carnival games, music, food, face painting, prizes and more! Admission is free! We are located at 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085. There will be a kids’ costume contest and best decorated vehicle contest, so feel free to express your creativity, but please keep it family friendly. Anyone 16 or older with a vehicle may register their vehicle, but must provide pre-packaged candy or treats to hand out. If you are interested in registering a vehicle, please email Ben Lander (blander@trinityjoppa.org) with your name, contact info, theme and vehicle description. 10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, Oct. 27 The annual race run in memory of a Harford County native who was killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting returns to Harford Community College Oct. 27. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. A Halloween-themed activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 to 10 a.m. It will feature a carousel bounce house, crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more. Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449. HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author, Nov. 2-11 The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy. Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees at the Amoss Center, Nov. 3 Get your tickets now to see Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees on Saturday, November 3, at 3 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.