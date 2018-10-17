Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 19-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford Dance Theatre’s performances of “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at Harford Community College Thursday and Friday, a Trunk or Treat event at the Aberdeen ReStore on Saturday and the Churchville Heritage Family Festival at Churchville Presbyterian Church also on Saturday.
Thursday, Oct. 18
“Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at Harford Community College Oct. 18 & 19 and Oct. 20 & 21
“Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” comes to Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater Oct. 18 and 19 and Oct. 20 and 21. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 and noon and 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Harriet is off on an all new adventure to find the perfect Halloween costume. For over 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriett as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Join us for an all new adventure as Harriett visits the local museum and meets up with some wacky professors, cavemen, Egyptian mummies and more. Wear your Halloween costume and join her . . . if you dare! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.
Friday, Oct. 19
Estonian Film Screening: To Breathe As One, Oct. 19
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 19
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 19
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx
Saturday, Oct. 20
Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 20
The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event 10 am-12 pm Oct. 20. The event is free and open to anyone. There will be games and candy given away to the trick or treaters. Aberdeen ReStore is at 1013 Beards Hill Rd. Ste. 300. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/286727832147122/
Churchville Heritage Family Festival, Oct. 20
Churchville Presbyterian Church is hosting a Heritage Family Festival noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 2844 Churchville Rd. The event features historical Revolutionary and Civil war re-enactors at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., magician Tim Carver at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., hayrides, a scavenger history hunt, monarch butterfly tagging, pumpkins, cider and doughnuts. Admission is free. For details, visit http://www.churchvillepc.org/?fbclid=IwAR2_8TxMKzeoA2XfUdN28s0WkOEcEFTfWa_GSEA6u6ei5BOIaiKR3Cs61u4
Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 20
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 20
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, Oct. 21
Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Oct. 21
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Oct. 21 and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Oct. 24
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church, Oct. 24
Join us 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 24th, for a Trunk or Treat at Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be carnival games, music, food, face painting, prizes and more! Admission is free! We are located at 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085. There will be a kids’ costume contest and best decorated vehicle contest, so feel free to express your creativity, but please keep it family friendly. Anyone 16 or older with a vehicle may register their vehicle, but must provide pre-packaged candy or treats to hand out. If you are interested in registering a vehicle, please email Ben Lander (blander@trinityjoppa.org) with your name, contact info, theme and vehicle description.
Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake, Oct. 25-28
Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake comes to Tydings Park Oct. 25 through 28. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Carnival ride armbands are $20 and can be purchased through Oct. 24 at https://www.innovativeticketing.com/Events/Detail/?QzUwNUM5MEUtNDRDMC00OTU3LTg1NDYtMzREQUU2MzhENEZE
10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, Oct. 27
The annual race run in memory of a Harford County native who was killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting returns to Harford Community College Oct. 27. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. A Halloween-themed activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 to 10 a.m. It will feature a carousel bounce house, crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more. Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449.
Oak Grove Baptist Church Fallapalooza, Oct. 31
Oak Grove Baptist Church is hosting a Fallapalooza 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Join us for an evening of safe, family fun including trunk or treat, hayride, archery, snacks, and more. Everything is free but we are collecting non-perishable food items for our food pantry as we give food out to many in our community each month. Avoid the registration line by getting your FREE tickets by clicking HERE! Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air.
HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author, Nov. 2-11
The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy. Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.
Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees at the Amoss Center, Nov. 3
Get your tickets now to see Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees on Saturday, November 3, at 3 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.
Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9
Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door.
Ongoing . . .
Pictures at an Exhibition continues through Oct. 28
Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit continues through Oct. 28. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/
