Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 19-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford Dance Theatre’s performances of “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at Harford Community College Thursday and Friday, a Trunk or Treat event at the Aberdeen ReStore on Saturday and the Churchville Heritage Family Festival at Churchville Presbyterian Church also on Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 18

“Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at Harford Community College Oct. 18 & 19 and Oct. 20 & 21

“Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” comes to Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater Oct. 18 and 19 and Oct. 20 and 21. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 and noon and 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Harriet is off on an all new adventure to find the perfect Halloween costume. For over 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriett as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Join us for an all new adventure as Harriett visits the local museum and meets up with some wacky professors, cavemen, Egyptian mummies and more. Wear your Halloween costume and join her . . . if you dare! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211.

Friday, Oct. 19

Estonian Film Screening: To Breathe As One, Oct. 19

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 19

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 19

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Oct. 20

Aberdeen ReStore Trunk or Treat, Oct. 20

The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting a Trunk or Treat event 10 am-12 pm Oct. 20. The event is free and open to anyone. There will be games and candy given away to the trick or treaters. Aberdeen ReStore is at 1013 Beards Hill Rd. Ste. 300. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/286727832147122/

Churchville Heritage Family Festival, Oct. 20

Churchville Presbyterian Church is hosting a Heritage Family Festival noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 2844 Churchville Rd. The event features historical Revolutionary and Civil war re-enactors at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., magician Tim Carver at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., hayrides, a scavenger history hunt, monarch butterfly tagging, pumpkins, cider and doughnuts. Admission is free. For details, visit http://www.churchvillepc.org/?fbclid=IwAR2_8TxMKzeoA2XfUdN28s0WkOEcEFTfWa_GSEA6u6ei5BOIaiKR3Cs61u4

Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 20

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 20

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 21

Guided Tours of the Historic Tudor Hall, Oct. 21

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. Oct. 21 and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

