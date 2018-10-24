Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 25-28)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake Thursday through Sunday, the 10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular Saturday at Harford Community College and the 30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air also on Saturday.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake, Oct. 25-28

Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake comes to Tydings Park Oct. 25 through 28. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Carnival ride armbands are $20 and can be purchased through Oct. 24 at https://www.innovativeticketing.com/Events/Detail/?QzUwNUM5MEUtNDRDMC00OTU3LTg1NDYtMzREQUU2MzhENEZE

Friday, Oct. 26

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 26

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 26

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Oct. 27

10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, Oct. 27

The annual race held in memory of a Harford County native killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting, returns to Harford Community College Oct. 27. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. A Halloween-themed activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 to 10 a.m. It will feature a carousel bounce house, crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more. Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449.

Cookbook author Kerry Dunnington to speak at HCC, Oct. 27

Nationally-recognized cookbook author Kerry Dunnington is coming to Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, Room 132 on Saturday, October 27 at 3 PM. At the event, Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food with Kerry Dunnington, participants will learn how to “cook local” and have the opportunity to taste a delicious recipe from Kerry’s latest cookbook, The Seasonal Kitchen. Kerry will also be signing copies of the cookbook.The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in conjunction with Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food (Scholar-in-Residence Project). For details, visit tinyurl.com/y9lvooug

30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air, Oct. 27

The 30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 27. The free event is held rain or shine and includes trick or treat bags for children in costume. Kids can trick-or-treat at area stores and compete for cash prizes in a costume contest. The costume parade line up starts at 10:30 a.m. and the event continues until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.festivalatbelair.com.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 27

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 27

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 28

Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at the Liriodendron Mansion, Oct. 28

Bring your dog to the Liriodendron Mansion – just off the Ma and Pa trail – for our first ever Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume judging will begin at 2:30 pm with prizes for most original, scariest, funniest, and more! Refreshments for dogs and humans alike. (Sorry – no dogs allowed in the house.) And bring the kids back to the mansion on Halloween for some tick-or-treating from 5 to 7 pm. Call 410-879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com for more information. http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events.htm

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Oct. 31