Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 25-28)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake Thursday through Sunday, the 10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular Saturday at Harford Community College and the 30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air also on Saturday.
Thursday, Oct. 25
Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake, Oct. 25-28
Havre de Grace Carnival on the Chesapeake comes to Tydings Park Oct. 25 through 28. Hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 25, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 27 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Carnival ride armbands are $20 and can be purchased through Oct. 24 at https://www.innovativeticketing.com/Events/Detail/?QzUwNUM5MEUtNDRDMC00OTU3LTg1NDYtMzREQUU2MzhENEZE
Friday, Oct. 26
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 26
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 26
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx
Saturday, Oct. 27
10th Annual Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular, Oct. 27
The annual race held in memory of a Harford County native killed in 2008 by a distracted tractor-trailer driver who was texting, returns to Harford Community College Oct. 27. On-site registration for the 5K takes place in the Susquehanna Center Auxiliary Gymnasium from 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. A Halloween-themed activities area, for children ages 10 and younger accompanied by an adult, will be open 8 to 10 a.m. It will feature a carousel bounce house, crafts, face painting, balloon art, a costume contest, pumpkin coloring and more. Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. For more information, visit www.harford.edu/heather or call 443-412-2449.
Cookbook author Kerry Dunnington to speak at HCC, Oct. 27
Nationally-recognized cookbook author Kerry Dunnington is coming to Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, Room 132 on Saturday, October 27 at 3 PM. At the event, Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food with Kerry Dunnington, participants will learn how to “cook local” and have the opportunity to taste a delicious recipe from Kerry’s latest cookbook, The Seasonal Kitchen. Kerry will also be signing copies of the cookbook.The event, which is free and open to the public, is being held in conjunction with Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford’s Farms and Food (Scholar-in-Residence Project). For details, visit tinyurl.com/y9lvooug
30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air, Oct. 27
The 30th annual Halloween Costume Contest and Trick-or-Treat at the Festival at Bel Air starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 27. The free event is held rain or shine and includes trick or treat bags for children in costume. Kids can trick-or-treat at area stores and compete for cash prizes in a costume contest. The costume parade line up starts at 10:30 a.m. and the event continues until 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.festivalatbelair.com.
Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 27
The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.
Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 27
The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com
Sunday, Oct. 28
Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at the Liriodendron Mansion, Oct. 28
Bring your dog to the Liriodendron Mansion – just off the Ma and Pa trail – for our first ever Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Costume judging will begin at 2:30 pm with prizes for most original, scariest, funniest, and more! Refreshments for dogs and humans alike. (Sorry – no dogs allowed in the house.) And bring the kids back to the mansion on Halloween for some tick-or-treating from 5 to 7 pm. Call 410-879-4424 or email info@liriodendron.com for more information. http://www.liriodendron.com/index.php/event-calendar/upcoming-events.htm
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Oct. 31
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Oak Grove Baptist Church Fallapalooza, Oct. 31
Oak Grove Baptist Church is hosting a Fallapalooza 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Join us for an evening of safe, family fun including trunk or treat, hayride, archery, snacks, and more. Everything is free but we are collecting non-perishable food items for our food pantry as we give food out to many in our community each month. Avoid the registration line by getting your FREE tickets by clicking HERE!Oak Grove Baptist Church is at 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air.
HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author, Nov. 2-11
The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 2-11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy. Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.
Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees at the Amoss Center, Nov. 3
Get your tickets now to see Stayin Alive: The Music of the Bee Gees on Saturday, November 3, at 3 PM at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.
4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo, Nov. 3
The BADC Parents’ Association is hosting their 4th Annual Mystery Basket Bingo on Saturday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00; Bingo starts at 7:00). Tickets are $20 each on-line or $25 at the door (while they last – limited seating). Buy a group of TWELVE tickets and get your table reserved, plus some bonus raffle tickets! Awesome baskets, raffles, door prizes and surprises. Concessions will be available. All proceeds benefit the Bel Air Drama Company. For tickets go to www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama
Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1
Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/
Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9
Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door.
Ongoing . . .
Pictures at an Exhibition continues through Oct. 28
Harford Artists Association’s Pictures at an Exhibition exhibit continues through Oct. 28. The gallery at 37 North Main St, Suite 104 is open 11am-6pm Thursday through Sunday. For details, visit https://www.artinharford.org/event/pictures-at-an-exhibition-juried-show-sale/
