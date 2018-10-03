Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Oct. 5-7)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include First Fridays in downtown Bel Air and Havre de Grace, Country music star Scotty McCreery performs Saturday at the APGFCU Arena and Bel Air’s Tudor Hall hosts a tour and talk on Joseph Booth: The Youngest Brother of John Wilkes Booth on Sunday.

Friday, Oct. 5

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace, Oct. 5

First Fridays in downtown Havre de Grace is 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enjoy a family-friendly, festive celebration on closed downtown streets. Live entertainment, cafe seating, merchant specials and more! For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/venue/downtown-havre-de-grace/.

First Fridays in Downton Bel Air, Oct. 5

Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s First Fridays event is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at 121 S. Main St. It’s brought to you by M&T Bank and LeafFilter Gutter Protection. It features local live music, brought to you by Direct Mortgage Loans LLC, a beer and wine garden, food and more. First Fridays features a different local band each month (total of 6) and the admission is always free! This year, First Fridays will take place at a new location, the lot next to Black Eyed Suzie’s. We look forward to seeing you there! This First Friday will feature: Local music from Red Dirt Revolution brought to you by Boyle Buick GMC Truck, Pit beef from Main Street Tower, Face painting provided by Face Paint By Micki, Kona Ice of Bel Air, MD. All tips collected will benefit Chesapeake Cancer Alliance. Thank you to our Face Painting sponsors, Dr. David B. Mergerian, British Swim School – Northern Baltimore, Thompson Toyota, and ZIPS Dry Cleaners! Event is weather permitting. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled. Learn more here http://belairmaryland.org/first-fridays/.

Estonia Film Screening: The Singing Revolution, Oct. 5

The Liriodendron will screen the documentary film “The Singing Revolution” 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 5. Learn about the country’s history of occupation and how music played a central role in overthrowing Soviet rule. Q&A with members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee. The first of these films – “The Singing Revolution” – is an inspiring account of how the Estonian people peacefully regained their freedom from decades of Soviet Occupation through song. Q&A with members of the Bel Air – Narva Partnership Committee will follow the film. Suggested donation $5 – Please contact info@liriodendron.com or call 410-879-4424 for more information or to reserve your seat. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W Gordon St, Bel Air, MD 21014, USA map

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Oct. 5

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Oct. 5

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Scotty McCreery to perform at APGFCU Arena, Oct. 6

Country music’s award-winning singer Scotty McCreery is hitting the APGFCU Arena stage at Harford Community College in partnership with WXCY FM Country Radio. Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale on Friday, July 20. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, at 7:30 PM; doors open at 6 PM. Tickets will be available at www.apgfcuArena.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

“Harvest of Quilts”, Oct. 6 & 7

The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County presents its “Harvest of Quilts” show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Chenowith Activity Center at 1707 Fallston Road in Fallston. Parking is free. Tickets are $10 for a two-day admission. Children ages 6 yo 11 are $4. For details, visit The Flying Geese Quilt Guild of Harford County http://fgqg.com/

Kitty Quarter Auction, Oct. 6

Best Friends in Harford County, a non-profit working to control the community cat population of Harford county, is hosting a Quarter Auction on October 6th at Newport Terrace in Forest Hill. The event is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 23 Newport Drive. It includes raffle items and a 50/50 drawing. For details: tinyurl.com/y9ba6nwg

Bel Air Farmers Market, Oct. 6

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Oct. 6

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Oct. 7

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, Oct. 7

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm Oct. 7 and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Joseph Booth: The Youngest Brother of John Wilkes Booth, Oct. 7

Come to Tudor Hall this Sunday, October 7 at 2:00 pm for a special talk on Joseph Adrian Booth, the youngest brother of John Wilkes Booth. Of all of the Booth brothers, it was only the youngest Booth, Joseph Adrian who shunned the spotlight. While far less is known about Joseph than his famous (and infamous) brothers, the details we do know paint a fascinating tale of an enigmatic brother. In his speech, Dave Taylor will examine the life of Joseph Adrian Booth and the impact Lincoln’s assassination had on his life. Dave is the creator and administrator of the popular Boothiebarn.com. He is an avid Lincoln Assassination and Booth researcher, writer and speaker. He is also a tour guide for the John Wilkes Booth Escape Route Bus Tour organized by the Surratt Society. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, Oct. 10