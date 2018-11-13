46th Annual Candlelight Tour of historic Havre de Grace is Dec. 8

Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House‘s annual tour of Havre de Grace homes decorated for the holidays is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Here are the details provided:

2018 Candlelight Tour & Holiday Boutique

2018 marks the 46th year of the Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace. The self-guided tour will be held on Saturday, December 8th from 4 PM to 8 PM. This year’s theme, “Art of Grace” celebrates the artistic spirit of Havre de Grace. Beautiful homes, B&Bs, museums (with a live decoy carver), and art galleries will all be part of this wonderful Havre de Grace holiday tradition. The attractions selected for the tour truly showcase the diverse character of our beautiful City. The luminary candles lining the sidewalks of Union Avenue and the Christmas decorations downtown create a beautiful holiday experience.

Additionally, Havre de Grace’s top restaurants will be offering special Candlelight Tour promotions while the stores and galleries will also be open with special events.

Tour tickets are $20 each, or $25 day of tour. Visitors can pick up the tour pin, brochure and tour map at the Lock House Museum on December 8th, and begin their self-guided tour of the numerous attractions in any order and at their own pace. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Lock House Museum, the Havre de Grace Visitor’s Center, or online at Eventbrite.com (just type in Havre de Grace and Dec. 8th).

And don’t forget to find that special hand-crafted gift, greenery or gourmet item at the Holiday Boutique at the Lock House Museum on both Saturday (9 AM to 5 PM) and Sunday (11 AM to 3 PM). Special discounts are available for tour goers on Sunday, but you may not want to wait for that special item!