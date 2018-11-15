Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library for family event Dec. 18

Local author and writer of New York Times bestsellers Laura Lippman is to read her new children’s book Liza Jane & the Dragon at the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., November 15, 2018 — New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman visits the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family.

She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A with Lippman. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available.

“Harford County Public Library customers love Laura Lippman. She is one of the library’s most popular authors,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “This event was created for the entire family, with something for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming Laura Lippman back to Harford County.”

While there is no charge to attend the event, registration is suggested by visiting HCPLonline.org or calling the Abingdon Library at 410-638-3990. The Abingdon Library is located at 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.