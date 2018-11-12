Harford County Public Library branches to collect donations for No Shave November, the Empty Stocking Fund and The Knitting Project

Harford County Public Library branches are serving as collection sites for several holiday donations drives including No Shave November, the Empty Stocking Fund and The Knitting Project. Here are the details provided:

HCPL Cares! Provides Opportunities to Contribute to Holiday Donation Drives

Items are being collected in support of No Shave November, Empty Stocking Fund and Knitting Project

Belcamp, Md., November 12, 2018 — HCPL Cares!, an initiative by Harford County Public Library to invite the community to contribute to holiday donation drives, takes place in November, the month that hosts the nationwide celebration of National Philanthropy Day.

Three holiday donation drives are taking place.

In support of No Shave November, which focuses on cancer awareness, Harford County Public Library joins Harford County Government in collecting new shaving supplies and other toiletries to support local veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness. Donations are being accepted at all 11 Harford County Public Library locations through November 30.

Harford County Public Library branches are serving once again as collection sites for the Empty Stocking Fund. Community members are invited to make the holidays a little brighter for the less fortunate by dropping off new, unwrapped toys and gifts from November 13 through December 4.

The Knitting Project is an opportunity to donate handmade hats, mittens, and scarves that will be delivered to local charities in time for the holidays. Items purchased from a store may also be donated. The deadline for donations is December 18, and items may be dropped off at any Harford County Public Library location.

“Harford County Public Library’s customers amaze me by their generosity of spirit every year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.”Our customers look out for their fellow community members, and we thank them for their support of these initiatives and others throughout the year.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.