Harford County Youth & Family Resource Festival seeks exhibitors and sponsors for the April 13 event

Exhibitors and sponsors are needed for the Youth & Family Resource Festival coming up April 13 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. Here are the details provided:



Exhibitors and Sponsors Sought for April 2019 Harford County Youth & Family Resource Festival

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 1, 2018) – The Harford County Department of Community Services’ Local Management Board and Office of Disability Services are seeking dynamic vendors and exhibitors for the Youth & Family Resource Festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. This biennial event was developed to connect families with public and private resources for youth of all abilities from birth to young adulthood. More than 1,000 attendees participated in 2017 and an even larger turnout is expected in 2019.

Families will benefit by being introduced to a vast array of support services and family activities through exhibitors and vendors. Examples include summer camps, tutoring, summer employment, services for children with disabilities and delays, behavioral health services, college application support, finger printing, and ID services. Admission will be free and will also include family entertainment. Free public transportation has also been arranged for families to attend.

Several sponsorship levels are available offering exceptional reach and unique opportunities to introduce your business to families from Harford and Cecil counties. Sponsorships include signage and recognition at the festival, in press releases, programs, flyers, and in “thank you” advertising following the event. Vendors will receive vendor recognition in the event program; a complimentary 10-foot by 10-foot space with table, two chairs, coordinating event table covering, and one complimentary boxed lunch. Your organization’s name will also appear in vendor listings on the event’s Web page and Facebook page.

For more information, or to register, please contact 410-638-3389 or https://bit.ly/2zdQd0V.