Harford Dance Theatre brings “The Nutcracker” to the Amoss Center Dec. 7, 8 and 9

Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 and 9 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Here are the details provided:

The Nutcracker at Amoss Center

The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM.

Ring in the season with a holiday classic and journey with Clara to the Land of the Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes, and exquisite dancing, The Nutcracker is a holiday feast for young and old alike.

Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. (Special Opportunity for Saturday Matinee Performance Only: Purchase a Magic Circle ticket for a preferred seat, meet and greet after the show with a photo opportunity, and a special treat.)

All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.

HCC is a proud contributor to the Empty Stocking Fund and invites our patrons to bring a donation of a new and unwrapped children’s gift to this special holiday performance. These gifts will help give a magical holiday to less fortunate children in Harford County and put a smile on the face of a child this holiday season.

The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.

The Nutcracker is part of the BGE Family Series.