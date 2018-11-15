Harford Mutual’s Stacey Rebbert elected to board of Insurance Marketing and Communications Association

Stacey Rebbert, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Harford Mutual Insurance Company, has been elected to the board of directors for the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association. Here are the details provided:

Stacey Rebbert Elected to Board of

Insurance Marketing & Communications Association

(Bel Air, MD) Harford Mutual Insurance Company (Harford Mutual) congratulates Stacey Rebbert, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, for her election to the board of directors for the Insurance Marketing and Communications Association (IMCA). Founded in 1923, IMCA is the oldest insurance marketing trade association, representing more than 120 regional insurance companies, agencies, and brokerage firms. Rebbert has been involved with IMCA for several years, serving as an awards judge and as a member of the annual conference planning and promotions committees.

Rebbert has overseen Harford Mutual’s branding, communications, public relations, and community involvement for five years. She serves on committees for Harford Family House and SARC Harford County. Rebbert holds a Master’s degree in Contemporary Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland University, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications from Towson University.