A Harford and Cecil county wellness program recently received the 2018 Maryland Rural Health Program Award. Here are the details provided:

Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil’s WATCH Program Receives

2018 Maryland Rural Health Program Award

Bel Air, Md., — November 19, 2018 — Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil’s WATCH Program (Wellness Action Teams of Cecil and Harford) received the 2018 Maryland Rural Health Program Award the evening of October 22. The award was presented at the Maryland Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and awards ceremony in Cambridge.

The Rural Health Awards recognize individuals and organizations in rural communities for outstanding program development and health efforts. The awards are presented by the Maryland Rural Health Association, Rural Maryland Council and the State Office of Rural Health.

The WATCH Program was founded in 2016 from a grant through the Health Services Cost Review Commission, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health and Union Hospital of Cecil County. WATCH, comprised of nurses, social workers, community health workers and a pharmacist, aims to help residents reach their health and wellness goals to prevent re-hospitalization through care coordination, health education and resource support.

The teams use innovative technology to keep people on track with appointments, medications and other health care needs. More than 2,000 people were served by the WATCH Program over the past year.

This award is based on important community partnerships including University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Union Hospital of Cecil County, Cecil County Department of Community Services/Office on Aging, Harford County Health Department, Harford County Department of Community Services/Office on Aging and Harford Community Action Agency.

“We’re honored to receive the 2018 Maryland Rural Health Program Award,” said Sharon Lipford, executive director of Healthy Harford/Healthy Cecil. “It is a privilege to work with people with chronic illnesses in their homes and in the community. Small changes can have a great impact in improving a person’s health and improve their quality of life. We partner with many organizations to make our communities in Harford and Cecil counties the healthiest in Maryland.”