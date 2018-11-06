“In Control,” an exhibition by artist and writer Katrina Majkut, is to be featured at Harford Community College Nov. 29 to Jan. 4

Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Gallery will feature an exhibition by artist and writer Katrina Majkut titled “In Control” from Nov. 29 to Jan. 4. Here are the details provided:

New Exhibition to Open in Chesapeake Gallery

“In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery.

A visual artist and writer living and working in Brooklyn, New York, Majkut is dedicated to understanding and exploring feminine narratives and civil rights in aesthetics and social practices within mediums such as embroidery, painting and writing. “I am interested in how specific images can subvert the historical domesticity of cross-stitch samplers. Historically, cross-stitch often denoted ideas of womanhood, wifedom and motherhood but excluded bodily functions, autonomy and diverse lifestyles, which are essential for any of those roles. My artwork from “In Control” attempts to directly challenge this concept by attempting to stitch all modern products related to women’s health/needs with bipartisan, medically honest approaches. It also seeks to respond to contemporary issues surrounding reproductive rights and women’s bodies,” states Majkut.

Majkut has been featured in several publications including Huffington Post and VICE Communication’s Broadly. She was listed as one of four international artists starting a new chapter in feminist art by Mic Media in 2014 and highlighted as a must-see artist in the Gowanus Open Studios by Hyperallergic, a Brooklyn-based arts blogazine. She’s been a featured online artist at the Museum of Contraception and Abortion in Vienna, Austria and the International Museum of Women’s “#EqualityIs” media project. Her art catalogues are in several library collections including the National Museum of Women in the Arts, D.C.

Majkut earned a B.S. in Business Administration from Babson College, and a post-baccalaureate certificate and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University.