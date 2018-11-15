The section of Moores Mill Road between MD Route 924 and US Business Route 1 is to close Nov. 26 for approximately two months for road reconstruction. Here are the details provided:

Section of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air to Close for Two Months for Reconstruction

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 15, 2018) – Moores Mill Road from MD Route 924 to U.S. Business Route 1 will be closed on Monday, November 26, 2018 for approximately two months for road reconstruction. Emergency vehicles, school buses, and residents who live along this section of road will be allowed to travel through. Other travelers should follow detour signs or make other arrangements.

This closure is an initial phase of a major road improvement project for Moores Mill Road. Once this phase is complete, the road will reopen for the remainder of the winter. When the weather improves this coming spring, the road will be closed again in order to complete the project.

Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442 or via e-mail at tapistel@harfordcountymd.gov.

An online map of this and other county road closures is available on the county website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.