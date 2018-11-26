Section of Riveria Drive in Joppa to close for three weeks starting Dec. 3

Harford County officials have announced that a section of Riveria Drive in Joppa will be impassible for approximately three weeks beginning Dec. 3 for utility construction. Here are the details provided:

Section of Riviera Drive in Joppa to Close for 3 Weeks for Utility Construction

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 26, 2018) – Riviera Drive from Kearney Road to Haslett Road in Joppa will close on Monday, December 3 for approximately three weeks for utility construction. Riviera Drive will be impassable at this location. Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on these roadways.

Questions about this closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

For an online map of this and other county road closures, please visit the county website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.