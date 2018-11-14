Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 16-18)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Tidewater Players’ production of “A Christmas Story–The Musical” at The Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House Friday and Saturday, the last Havre de Grace Farmers Market event of the season on Saturday and several events at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 16

Tidewater Players present “A Christmas Story-The Musical” Nov. 16 & 17

Tidewater Players is ecstatic to announce our production of the Maryland Premiere of “A Christmas Story–The Musical” at The Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House. This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Show times are Fridays, November 16, 23 & 30 at 8pm. Saturdays, November 17, 24 & December 1 at 8pm, Sundays, November 18, 25 & December 2 at 2pm. Tickets are $17. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-a-christmas-story-the-musical/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 16

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 16

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 17

Bel Air Farmers Market, Nov. 17

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market last regular season event is Nov. 17. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com. The market’s winter season starts Nov. 24 with hours 10 a.m. to noon continuing through Dec. 22.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 17

The HdG Farmers Market’s final event for the 2018 is Nov. 17. The market is open 9 am to noon. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Anita C. Light Estuary Center events, Nov. 17

The Anita C. Light Estuary Center is hosting four events Nov. 17. A Gratitude Hike is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for adults. Kitchen chemistry for children age 5 to adult is 10:30 a.m. to noon. Here Hibernation is 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for children ages 5 to adult. And Invasinators is 2:30 pm. To 4:30 p.m. for ages 14 to adult. For details on all these programs, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Where do the Wild Things Go? event at Anita C. Light Estuary Center, Nov. 18

The Anita C. Light Estuary Center is hosting a Where do the Wild Things Go? event noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18. As fall ends and winter approaches, where do some animals go to escape the cold? Come with us on a fantastic voyage into amazing migrations.The event is for all ages. To register, visit https://otterpointcreek.visionproregistration.com/families/login

Coming next . . .

The Canterbury Ringers perform at St. Mark’s Church, Nov. 25 The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are sponsoring a fundraiser for the Welcome One Emergency Shelter on Sunday, November 25th at 3 pm at St. Mark’s Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston. The Canterbury Ringers, an accomplished handbell ensemble will be playing traditional and secular Christmas music. Cost is $10. Children under 12 are FREE. Tickets are the door or in advance at 443-910-1037. For more information about the, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians visit www.marylandlaoh.org. Hays-Heighe House presents World War I and Modernism: Literature, Nov. 27 Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College presents World War I and Modernism: Literature 2:30-4 PM Nov. 27. The traumas and dislocations of World War I left their mark on the physical landscape, on traditional institutions, and on individual psyches. Looking particularly at modernism, Scott West, Assistant Professor of Literature at Harford Community College, will talk about the ways that reactions to the war interacted with existing movements in literature and fueled the rise of new styles of expression. No admission fee, but reservations recommended: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu. “In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/ Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2 The Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration comes to downtown Bel Air Dec. 2. The 29th annual celebration starts with a concert on Main Street in front of the Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The route is Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park. A community bonfire and singalong will be held in Shamrock Park at 4 p.m. featuring free cookies and hot chocolate. At 4:45 p.m. a tree lighting will be held at Town Hall. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/christmas-parade/ Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 & 9 The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM. Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9 Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace, Dec. 8 Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House‘s annual tour of Havre de Grace homes decorated for the holidays is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16 The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library Dec. 18 New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman will visit the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family. She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7f3h8sd.