Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 23-25)

Friday, Nov. 23

Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees, Nov. 23 & 24

The Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Festival of Trees comes to the Bel Air Armory this weekend. Hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24. Join your friends, family, and neighbors in celebration of the holiday season. Beautifully decorated everlasting trees and wreaths, gingerbread houses, an array of unique vendors, children’s crafts with a café and bake table and local entertainment. Tickets $7.00 (under 12 years of age, free) Call 443-643-3460 or visit www.uchfoundation.org/festival-of-trees/ or Chesapeake Cancer Alliance on Facebook for more information. All proceeds are donated to Cancer LifeNet.

Tidewater Players present “A Christmas Story-The Musical” Nov. 23-25

Tidewater Players is ecstatic to announce our production of the Maryland Premiere of “A Christmas Story–The Musical” at The Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House. This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Show times are Fridays, November 23 & 30 at 8pm. Saturdays, November 24 & December 1 at 8pm, Sundays, November 25 & December 2 at 2pm. Tickets are $17. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-a-christmas-story-the-musical/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 23

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 24

Bel Air Farmers Market, Nov. 24

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market’s winter season starts Nov. 24 with hours 10 a.m. to noon continuing through Dec. 22 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24

Bel Air’s downtown businesses are participating in Small Business Saturday. In 2010, American Express founded Small Business Saturday to help businesses with their most pressing need — getting more customers. The day happens every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourages people to shop at the small businesses that help write the story of America. The businesses in Downtown Bel Air are excited and ready to celebrate #smallbizsat with you! Be sure to visit http://belairmaryland.org/small-biz-sat/ to see what’s in store for Small Business Saturday in Downtown Bel Air. Kick off your #smallbizsat with the Festival of Trees at the Armory and then join us in supporting the many small businesses located in Downtown Bel Air by coming out and shopping local!

Sunday, Nov. 25

The Canterbury Ringers perform at St. Mark’s Church, Nov. 25

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are sponsoring a fundraiser for the Welcome One Emergency Shelter on Sunday, November 25th at 3 pm at St. Mark’s Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston. The Canterbury Ringers, an accomplished handbell ensemble will be playing traditional and secular Christmas music. Cost is $10. Children under 12 are FREE. Tickets are the door or in advance at 443-910-1037. For more information about the, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians visit www.marylandlaoh.org.

Coming next . . .

Hays-Heighe House presents World War I and Modernism: Literature, Nov. 27 Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College presents World War I and Modernism: Literature 2:30-4 PM Nov. 27. The traumas and dislocations of World War I left their mark on the physical landscape, on traditional institutions, and on individual psyches. Looking particularly at modernism, Scott West, Assistant Professor of Literature at Harford Community College, will talk about the ways that reactions to the war interacted with existing movements in literature and fueled the rise of new styles of expression. No admission fee, but reservations recommended: 443-412-2539 or haysheighe@harford.edu. “In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/ The John Carroll School’s annual Christmas Bazaar, Dec. 1 The John Carroll School’s annual Christmas Bazaar is coming up on Saturday, December 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Upper Gym and Main Hallway of the school at 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Shop from more than 40 different vendors and find unique gifts including: Handmade, vintage and art deco jewelry, Personalized giant rulers, essential oils, Photography services and prints, Hand-blown glass, Hand-crafted skin care products, Honey, Handmade candles, Custom crochet decor and apparel, Wooden items, Children’s accessories, Children’s books and activities, Handcrafted pet collars, Christmas and home decor, Hats, scarves, mittens, blankets and toys from Three Oaks Farm Alpacas, Great products from vendors you love including Scentsy, Thirty-One, AVON, Origami Owl, Stella & Dot, Arbonne, LuLaRoe and Pampered Chef. Vendor registration for the event is being accepted through November 24; visit https://form.jotform.com/73025304698155 to register. Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2 The Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration comes to downtown Bel Air Dec. 2. The 29th annual celebration starts with a concert on Main Street in front of the Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The route is Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park. A community bonfire and singalong will be held in Shamrock Park at 4 p.m. featuring free cookies and hot chocolate. At 4:45 p.m. a tree lighting will be held at Town Hall. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/christmas-parade/ Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 & 9 The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM. Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9 Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace, Dec. 8 Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House‘s annual tour of Havre de Grace homes decorated for the holidays is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16 The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library Dec. 18 New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman will visit the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family. She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7f3h8sd.