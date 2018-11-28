Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 30-Dec. 2)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting celebration and Aberdeen’s Christmas Street event both on Dec. 2 and Theatreworks Live’s presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School.

Thursday, Nov. 29

“In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4

“In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery.

Friday, Nov. 30

Liriodendron Mansion’s annual Holiday Open House, Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Liriodendron Mansion’s annual Holiday Open House starts Nov. 30 and features arts and crafts vendors, live Christmas music and fresh greens for sale. Santa visits from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. For details, visit http://liriodendron.com/event/holiday-open-house/?instance_id=11.

Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/

Tidewater Players present “A Christmas Story-The Musical” Nov. 30-Dec.2

Tidewater Players is ecstatic to announce our production of the Maryland Premiere of “A Christmas Story–The Musical” at The Havre de Grace Cultural Center at the Opera House. This musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Show times are Friday, November 30 at 8pm; Saturday, December 1 at 8pm; Sunday, December 2 at 2pm. Tickets are $17. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/tidewater-players-present-a-christmas-story-the-musical/

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 30

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 30

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Dec. 1

The John Carroll School’s annual Christmas Bazaar, Dec. 1

The John Carroll School’s annual Christmas Bazaar is coming up on Saturday, December 1 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Upper Gym and Main Hallway of the school at 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. Shop from more than 40 different vendors and find unique gifts including: Handmade, vintage and art deco jewelry, Personalized giant rulers, essential oils, Photography services and prints, Hand-blown glass, Hand-crafted skin care products, Honey, Handmade candles, Custom crochet decor and apparel, Wooden items, Children’s accessories, Children’s books and activities, Handcrafted pet collars, Christmas and home decor, Hats, scarves, mittens, blankets and toys from Three Oaks Farm Alpacas, Great products from vendors you love including Scentsy, Thirty-One, AVON, Origami Owl, Stella & Dot, Arbonne, LuLaRoe and Pampered Chef. Vendor registration for the event is being accepted through November 24; visit https://form.jotform.com/73025304698155 to register.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Dec. 1

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market’s winter season starts Nov. 24 with hours 10 a.m. to noon continuing through Dec. 22 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Sunday, Dec. 2

Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, Dec. 2

The Bel Air Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Celebration comes to downtown Bel Air Dec. 2. The 29th annual celebration starts with a concert on Main Street in front of the Courthouse at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3:30 p.m. The route is Main Street to Lee Street to Shamrock Park. A community bonfire and singalong will be held in Shamrock Park at 4 p.m. featuring free cookies and hot chocolate. At 4:45 p.m. a tree lighting will be held at Town Hall. In the case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled and not rescheduled. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/christmas-parade

Aberdeen’s Christmas Street celebration, Dec. 2

Aberdeen’s Christmas Street celebration on Dec. 2 features a breakfast with Santa at Grace United Methodist Church from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m, a Christmas Craft Fair at the Aberdeen Fire Hall on Rogers Street from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., a Nativity Scene Display at Grace United Methodist Church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and a parade at 3 p.m. The parade ends with a tree lighting ceremony in Festival Park. For details, visit https://www.aberdeenmd.gov/home/events/19423

Coming next . . .

Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 & 9 The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM. Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9 Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace, Dec. 8 Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House‘s annual tour of Havre de Grace homes decorated for the holidays is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 8. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16 The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211. Author Laura Lippman to visit Abingdon Library Dec. 18 New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman will visit the Abingdon Library on December 18 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun for the entire family. She will read her new children’s book, “Liza Jane & the Dragon.” Following the reading, children will enjoy a craft opportunity while adults participate in a book discussion and Q&A. A book signing and photo opportunity will also be available. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7f3h8sd.