Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Nov. 9-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include singer/songwriter Eugenie Jones’s performance at An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College Friday, Harford County’s Veteran’s Resource Fair at the Bel Air Armory on Saturday and a performance by folk/blues/rock icon Freebo with Alice Howe at the Liriodendron Mansion on Sunday.

Friday, Nov. 9

An Evening of Jazz at Harford Community College, Nov. 9

Singer/songwriter Eugenie Jones is to perform 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Harford Community College’s Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1. Jones released her well-received debut album, Black Lace Blue Tears, in 2013. It won Earshot Jazz’s Golden Ear Award for Recording of the Year. Black Lace Blue Tears was followed by a second album, Come Out Swingin’. Like her first album, it focuses on Jones’s original compositions. Eugenie received Earshot Jazz’s 2016 Golden Ear Award for Vocalist of The Year. Tickets are $1-$10. HCC students are free with ID. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author, Nov. 2-11

The HCC Actors Guild presents 6 Characters in Search of an Author by Luigi Pirandello November 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and 3 pm on Nov. 11 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. Adapted by Robert Brustein, the play is directed by Brandon McCoy. Tickets are $8 to $12 and are available by visiting LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Nov. 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Nov. 9

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539 or visit https://www.harford.edu/community/hays-heighe-house.aspx

Saturday, Nov. 10

Harford County Veteran’s Resource Fair, Nov. 10

In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host the 3rd Annual Resource Fair for veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. This FREE event will be a one-stop-shop for information about benefits, jobs, housing and educational opportunities for veterans. See details to win a motorcycle from Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson here: https://www.facebook.com/events/582267965522011/. Exhibitors will feature family-friendly, interactive demonstrations including mechanical horse rides, a trained service dog, 3-D printing, and virtual reality experiences. Veteran-owned Mission BBQ will provide free sandwiches, compliments of Harford County government. This annual resource fair is hosted by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.

Bel Air Farmers Market, Nov. 10

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more! For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Havre de Grace Farmers Market, Nov. 10

The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com

Sunday, Nov. 11

Freebo to perform with Alice Howe at Liriodendron Mansion, Nov. 11

Music at the Mansion is proud to present folk/blues/rock icon Freebo with up-and-comer Alice Howe at the Liriodendron Mansion 6 p.m. Nov. 11. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door: http://www.liriodendron.com/…/event-cal…/upcoming-events.htm. From world renowned bassist (with Bonnie Raitt for 10 years, as well as with Crosby, Stills and Nash, Ringo Starr, Maria Muldaur, Neil Young, Dr. John, Loudon Wainwright, and John Mayall) to award winning singer/songwriter, Freebo’s music touches your heart with songs of life, love, dogs, and the human condition. His superior musicality coupled with his thoughtful and powerful use of words in song and narrative makes this an artist you don’t want to miss.

Coming next . . .

The Canterbury Ringers perform at St. Mark’s Church, Nov. 25 The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians are sponsoring a fundraiser for the Welcome One Emergency Shelter on Sunday, November 25th at 3 pm at St. Mark’s Church, 2407 Laurel Brook Road, Fallston. The Canterbury Ringers, an accomplished handbell ensemble will be playing traditional and secular Christmas music. Cost is $10. Children under 12 are FREE. Tickets are the door or in advance at 443-910-1037. For more information about the, Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians visit www.marylandlaoh.org. “In Control” exhibit at HCC Nov. 29 – Jan. 4 “In Control,” an exhibition by Katrina Majkut, will be on display November 29, 2018 to January 4, 2019 in the Chesapeake Gallery located in Harford Community College’s Student Center. There will be an opening reception and artist talk on Thursday, November 29 from 11:30 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 Theatreworks Live Presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at the Highlands School: 2409 Creswell Rd, Bel Air. Showtime are 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets are $12. This production is produced by Theatreworks Live, a non-profit community children’s theatre company in Harford County. For details and to purchase tickets, visit https://theatreworkslive.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/ Harford Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 7, 8 & 9 The Nutcracker will grace the stage of the Amoss Center in Bel Air as Harford Dance Theatre presents the holiday production on December 7 at 7 PM and December 8 and 9 at 12 and 4 PM. Tickets are $10-$20 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Ballet Chesapeake presents “The Nutcracker” at Towson University, Dec. 8 & 9 Ballet Chesapeake is to present “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19.00 – $25.00 if purchased in advance and $30.00 at the door. A Christmas Carol at the Amoss Center Dec. 16 The Amoss Center in Bel Air will feature a production of A Christmas Carol at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. Tickets are $20 – $30 and can be purchased at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, at the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or by calling 443-412-2211.