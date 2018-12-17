Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program “Eat, Drink, Read: The Second Course” starts Dec. 21

The Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students begins Dec. 21 with the theme “Eat, Drink, Read: The Second Course.” The program continues through March 2 and includes a variety of events featuring food and drink writers. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., December 17, 2018 — Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students begins December 21 with a theme of “Eat, Drink, Read: The Second Course.”

Participants may sign up for the Winter Reading Program by logging onto HCPLonline.org or visiting a local library. After signing up, participants will receive a Winter Reading bookmark. If signing up online, participants may pick up the bookmark on their next visit to the library.

The Winter Reading Program runs through March 2.

Adults are encouraged to read or listen to at least five books; high school students, three. Upon completion, participants will receive this year’s special collector’s mug (while supplies last).

Sponsors of the 2018-19 Winter Reading Program are Harford County Public Library Foundation, Klein’s ShopRite, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC and Friends of Harford County Public Library.

Numerous special events will take place during this year’s Winter Reading Program. The highlight is “An Evening with Chef and Author John Shields” on January 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Abingdon Library.

Shields will discuss his new book, “The New Chesapeake Kitchen,” followed by a book signing and photo opportunity. The cost to attend is $25 per person and includes a copy of his new cookbook and a Winter Reading canvas market bag. Tickets may be purchased by visiting HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation will host food and drink writer Drew Lazor at a fundraiser at the Abingdon Library on February 8. Details will be announced closer to the date.

Other events include a foodie Instagram contest at the Havre de Grace Library during the month of December; a “Recipe Swap–Holiday Traditions Edition” at the Aberdeen Library December 17-January 31; a mouse and cookie craft at the Norrisville Library December 29; a foodie photo contest at the Bel Air Library January 2-31; and several “Books on Tap” programs sponsored by the Joppa Library at Towne Grille & Pub including “Kitchen Confidential” by Anthony Bourdain on January 8 and “The Comfort Food Diaries” by Emily Nunn on February 5.

Other programs include “Nutrition: Fact or Fiction? What You Need to Know” at the Bel Air Library January 9; “A Taste of Maryland” at the Whiteford Library January 16; “Tea-ology” at the Norrisville Library January 17; “Sweet and Savory Taste Test” at the Joppa Library on January 22; a Whiteford Library book discussion of “The Hundred-Foot Journey” by Richard Morais on January 23; a Joppa Library “Books at Night” discussion of “The Comfort Food Diaries” by Emily Nunn on January 24; and a Norrisville book discussion group featuring “Jell-O Girls” by Allie Rowbottom on January 28.

February events include “Chocolate Through Time” at the Fallston Library February 5; “Cupcake Battle” at the Joppa Library February 12; “For the Love of Chocolate,” also at the Joppa Library, February 12; “We Love Pizza” at the Norrisville Library February 13; “Master Gardeners: Herb and Veggie Container Gardening” at the Jarrettsville Library February 17; “Candy Sushi” at the Whiteford Library February 19; and “Paint Along” at the Norrisville Library” February 23.

“Last year’s Winter Reading Program, ‘Eat, Drink, Read,’ was so incredibly popular with our customers that we decided to re-imagine it again this year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are offering many programs for folks of all ages and interests. I am particularly excited that John Shields will be with us at the end of January to discuss his new cookbook. Our sponsors make all our programming possible, and to them, on behalf of all library customers, I say thank you.”

More information about the Winter Reading Program may be found at HCPLonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s branches.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. More than 1.6 million visitors use library services and resources each year. In 2018 Harford County Public Library was named one of America’s Star Libraries for the eighth time by Library Journal. It is also the recipient of a 2018 Graphic Design USA American Inhouse Design Award. For more information, visit http://HCPLonline.org.