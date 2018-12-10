The Harford County government has announced that is delaying until spring the temporary partial closure of Moores Mill Road, which had been planned to begin last month. Here are the details provided:

Temporary Closure of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air Delayed Until Spring 2019

BEL AIR, Md., (Dec. 10, 2018) – A previously announced closure for road reconstruction has been delayed until spring 2019 for the section of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air from MD Route 924 and U.S. Business Route 1. The delay is due to scheduling conflicts with utility work.

Questions about this project may be addressed by calling 410-638-3217 extension 2442.