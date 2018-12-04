The 2018 Kurtz Christmas lights to go live Dec. 7, continue through Dec. 31

The Kurtz family plans to debut its 2018 Christmas lights display at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The annual display at 1205 Corinthian Ct. in Bel Air is synchronized to music and is done each year in to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, which has affected their daughter. Hours are Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm and Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm through Dec 31. Here are the details provided:

The 2018 Kurtz Christmas Lights will go live on Friday December 7, 2018 at 5pm

Hello and Merry Christmas everyone. My name is Jim Kurtz. I am that guy in Bel Air, MD who over decorates our house (and our neighbors) with Christmas lights and synchronizes them to music. It all started in 2012 with “Call Me Maybe” (video here). Since then, we expanded the lights to our neighbors yards and added a 20’ pixel tree for animated effects. All 20,000+ LED lights are controlled wirelessly from a laptop in our dining room. This year the show goes on with our nearly 50’ pine tree completely covered in the large old fashioned bulbs (called “C9”s). It is amazingly beautiful and so tall you can see the top of it from Starbucks located at Rts 543 & 22. Still photo here. We are pretty sure this is THE TALLEST TREE IN HARFORD COUNTY DECORATED WITH LIGHTS . We have some new light sequences (Greatest Show) but we kept plenty of the old favorites: Christmas Vacation, Minions, Star Wars and Nutcracker (Dubstep style). We think there is something for everyone and you will leave with a smile on your face. As you may also know, we started to use our lights in 2015 to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic by dedicating songs to our daughter, Caroline and her recovery from this disease. This year we continue our efforts with this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xd0X_jXiTGk&t=1s

Below are the official dates and times of the Kurtz Christmas Lights.

201 8 Kurtz Christmas Lights

1205 Corinthian Ct in Bel Air, MD

Friday Dec 7 to Sunday Dec 31

Sun-Thu 5pm to 9pm

Fri-Sat 5pm to 10pm